Collegiate tennis players hit the court

The collegiate tennis season is winding down and Bahamian tennis players experienced some action on the courts over the weekend as they looked to help their schools record victories.

After almost a week off, Sydney Clarke and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers returned to the court. This time, they were in action at the LA Tech Tennis Complex in Ruston, Louisiana. They played against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in Conference USA play on Saturday. Clarke and the Blazers were victorious with a 4-2 scoreline to improve to a 10-8 win/loss record on the season.

There was dominating play from the sophomore who played in the number two singles slot. She went up against Monique Burton and won comfortably in straight sets. In the first set, the Bahamian won 6-1. The second set was a little more competitive, but Clarke still took care of business, winning 6-3.

Clarke and girls doubles partner Maggie White were not so fortunate when they faced Burton and Sarah Medik in the number one doubles slot. The Eagles duo took down Clarke and White, 6-2. The Golden Eagles won the doubles point.

The Blazers returned to action at the same location against LA Tech on Sunday, but lost that matchup, 4-2.

Clarke was in the midst of both victories. In singles, in the number two slot, she got past Olga Bienzobas in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-1.

Clarke returned to the court and helped the Blazers secure the doubles point. Once again, she teamed up with White and they got past the duo of Leonie

Schuknecht and Ana Rodrigues, 6-4.

Clarke and the Blazers return to the court against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. That matchup starts at 11 a.m.

Abigail Simms and the Indiana Tech Warriors keep rolling this season with their latest victory coming against the Aquinas College Saints in Grand Rapids, Michigan. They took them down 7-0 on Saturday as they rolled to 13-0 on the season.

Simms played in the number three singles slot against Joska Volder. It was a tight first set but Simms was able to win it, 7-6. Simms won the second set, 6-4.

In doubles, Simms and her partner Criss Echavarria took down Volder and Sofia Gomez, 6-4, to help the Warriors win the doubles point.

Next up for Simms and the Warriors is the Indiana Wesleyan University’s Spring Tournament set for

Wednesday, April 6 to Sunday, April 10 at the Sutter Tennis Center in Marion, Indiana.

Donte Armbrister and the Hampton Pirates’ tough season continued on Saturday when they fell to the University of North Carolina at Asheville, 6-1, at the Neil-Screen Stadium in Hampton, Virginia. They are now 2-12 on the season.

Armbrister scored the only point for the Pirates when he defeated Sira Daosaengsawang, 6-4 and 6-3. In doubles, Armbrister and Cliff Dwyer dropped the set 6-0 to Harry Thursfield and Quinn Fender.

The Pirates’ matchup against Virginia State University on Sunday was postponed. They are scheduled to wrap up their regular season against Norfolk State University on their home courts in Hampton, Virginia, on Friday at 1 p.m.

Sierra Donaldson and the Lee University Flames struggled against the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks on their home courts at the DeVos Tennis Center in Cleveland, Tennessee, in a Gulf South Conference matchup on Friday. They fell 7-0 and their record dropped to 5-9 on the season.

Donaldson fell 6-1 and 6-4 to Ane Ibarra in the number five singles slot. In the number two doubles slot, the senior and her partner Ashleigh Simes fell to Nahia Izco and Ibarra 6-3.

The Flames were in action yesterday against the University of Montevallo, and fell 4-3. Donaldson played in the number five singles slot and lost in straight sets to Isabelle Barfoot, falling 6-3 and 7-5. In doubles, she and Simes fell to the duo of Barfoot and Eva Dirr, 6-4.

The next time the Flames will grace the courts will be Saturday when they head to Cleveland, Mississippi, to play Delta State University. That match starts at 10 a.m. at the Cleveland Country Club in Cleveland, Mississippi.