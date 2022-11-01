Collins commits to Ole Miss; set to join McPhee-McCuin’s program

Former junior national team player Rhema Collins recently made one of the biggest decisions of her life, committing to the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) to join Yolett ‘Coach Yo’ McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2023-2024 season.

Collins, a 17-year-old high school senior with The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, represented The Bahamas at the 2019 Centrobasket Under-17 (U17) Women’s Championship at just 14 years old, averaging a double-double in five games. She dropped in 11 points and added 10.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

Collins helped The Webb School varsity girls’ basketball team win the 2022 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division II-A State Championship, and is looking for similar success with the team this year.

Due to National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) restrictions, McPhee-McCuin is unable to comment on the commitment of Collins at this time, but there is little doubt that the Bahamian head coach of the program played a major role in the young Bahamian talent.

Collins is set to become the second Bahamian to play for McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels, following in the footsteps of Valerie Nesbitt who suited up for two seasons for the program.

Collins, a 6’2” forward, is set for her senior year with The Webb School, and will embark on her journey with the Ole Miss Rebels in the fall of 2023.

During the 2019 Centrobasket U17 Women’s Championship, she finished second on Team Bahamas in scoring and efficiency. Her best game of the tournament was a 17-point 10-rebound effort against Barbados in a 5-8 classification game. The Bahamas won that game but lost the following game against Costa Rica to finish sixth in the tournament and miss out on an opportunity to qualify for the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Under-18 Women’s Americas Championship.

Against Barbados, Collins shot 61.5 percent from the floor, going 8-for-13. She had a plus-minus stat of plus-30 and an efficiency rate of 21 – both team highs. The Bahamas won that game, 83-41.

Collins was being recruited by five division one schools, but settled on Ole Miss and will look to add a boost to the program that finished fourth in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) a season ago and advanced top the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament where they fell to the South Dakota Coyotes in the opening round.

Still, it was a progressive season for McPhee-McCuin and the Rebels as they finished with their best regular season win/loss record in 30 years. They finished with a 23-9 win/loss record overall, and were 10-6 in conference play.