Collins Pierre-Jean, 29 yrs., a resident of Molly Street, died at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fl., on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

He is survived by his mother: Antoinette Saint-Armand; father: Collins Pierre-Jean; 1 son: Joshua Pierre-Jean; 1 daughter: Jenel Pierre-Jean; 3 sisters: Lorvanie Rolle, Rose Laure Mocombe & Faby Jean Baptiste; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.