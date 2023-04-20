Celebration Service Mr. Colman Jerome Darville # 57 Churchhill Subdivision, formerly of Roses Long Island Age: 83 YearsService held at Holy Family Catholic Church Robinson and Claridge Roads Nassau, Commonwealth of The Bahamas Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Officiating: Father Jay Cartwright Deacon D’Arcy Rahming Msgr. Simeon Roberts Deacon Danny Price & Deacon Michel Hodge Organist: Ms. Veronica Cartwright Interment: Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, Nassau, The Bahamas.

Cherished memories are held by His wife: Sesley Darville Children: Colajean Butler, Craig and Melissa Darville, and Stacey Hodge Two sons-in-law: Antonio Butler Sr. and Deacon Michel Hodge Grandchildren: Tquarius Showers, Annette Bain, Jerad and Jernae Darville, Antonio V. Butler Jr., Christien and Celeste Gibbs, Schuyler and Carter Percentie; Grandson in Law: Ra Don Bain Sr. Great- grandchildren: Rayanne and Ra Don Bain Jr., Anthony, Kamaiyah, and Jasmyn Major, Anthony Deane, Colman and Chozen Darville. Sister: Colonna Burrows Brothers: Clarkson and Cleveland Darville Brothers-in-law: Sidney Robins, Philip and Kendall Robins, Sisters- in-law: Fredrica Darville, Mae, Barbara, Bernadette and Dorothea Robins, and Christine (Omar) Archer Nieces: Denise (Dennis) Hanna, Diane Burrows, Lynda Burrows, Cindy and Inga Robins, Tyiesha (Raymond) Antoine, Alexis and Elichimae Darville, Kathy Robins LaVonne (Gregg) Walker, Joyceann Davis, Phylicia (Marshall) Aaron, Kandice (godchild) and Monique Robins, Maureen (Mark) Rampersaud, Catherine Henfield Nephews: Adrian Burrows, David (Leja) Burrows, Gavin Robins, Cameron Kerr, Omar Archer Jr., Warren Fraser and Aaron Robins, Jason and Mario Darville, Nicholas (Decorda) Darville, Cheves (Marge), Kumir (Simone) Darville, Coynn and Collinworth Darville, Kenneth and Kenneth- John Robins and Lance (Christine) Darville Cousins: Rosemary Black, Dorothy Roberts, Linda (Keith) Major, Patricia Thompson, Debra Sands, Brenda and Dudley Lewis, Jelva Eugenie, Mathias and Simeon Cartwright, Yvonne Darville, Quincey Fisher, Candice (Lernix) Williams and Katrice (Ingleberth) Sweeting; Elias Major, Bridget Cartwright-Lightbourn, Wendell Carroll, Terecita Major, Barbara (Orlando) Turnquest, Joycelyn (Terrance) Ferguson Raymond (Vernita) Carroll, Marsha Carroll, Solomon Watson, Elsie Burrows, Maudlene Major, Phillip (Theresa), Melvin Carroll, Charlotta Rahming, Bridget Cartwright-Lightbourn, Lehlene Christie, Roderick and Veronica Pratt, Irvin & (Ikenna) Johnson, Lincoln Major, Jeleah Turnquest, Antoinette Whitfield, Theresa Forbes, Maris, Robert and Enoch Darville, Other relatives and special friends: Stephanie Braynen, Omar Gibbs, Dawn Gibbs, Olga Hodge, Keisha McDonald, Gina and Latoya Nottage, Demico Bain, Lady Camille Williams, Knights of St. Peter Claver & Ladies Auxiliary, New Jersey, Bishop Emerson J. Moore, Court 404 Knights of Peter Claver & Ladies Auxiliary, Harlem, New York, Holy Family Church, St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Fr. Jay Cartwright, Deacon D’Arcy Rahming, Msgr. Simeon Roberts, Deacon Danny Price, Mrs. Debbie Price, Msgr. Alfred Culmer, Deacon Peter Jones, Mrs. Paula Jones, Robin Pratt, St. Cecilia’s School, Ms. Vanta Culmer and Mrs.Marie Rodgers, The Legion Of Mary: Our Lady of Fatima Praesidium, The PLP Yamacraw Branch, Hon. Zane Lightbourne, MP, Patricia Bell & Family, James & Cynthia Moss, Alfred & Irma Demeritte, Christopher & Cynthia Bullard, Linda Watson Munroe, Ms. Sonia Marshall, and Beyker D’Haiti. Caregivers: Nurse Althenia Thompson, Nurse Rolle, Nurse Ashanti Grey, Nurse Michelle Mortimer, Physiotherapist Dorothy Roberts, Dr. Christine Chin and Dr. Keith Rivers Staff of Colman Darville Customs Brokerage: Delores Johnson, Crispin Collie, Valentino Gibson, Stephan Armbrister, Albert Cartwright and D’Asia Wright. Premium Foods: Dwayne Moss, Shiver Premium Ice Cream , Tropical Shipping family especially Doug Cowper, Ricky Fox, Daphne Hanna, Valderis Walkine, Sherman Johnson (Son), Jeronald Johnson (Son) Keith Saunders, Devin Major, Shane Dean, Storm Reckley, Wilton Stubbs Sr, Ken Francis, Stacey Neely (adopted daughter), Floria Burrows -Smith (Secretary) Sharon Brown, Perry Thurston, TC, Elkin Gibson, Samuel Evans, Vincent Lee, Jan Poitier (Bahamas Customs Dept), Dwayne Smith and Shawn Nixon (Trucker), Tropical Shipping Sales Department, Tropical Shipping Accounts, Tropical Shipping Stevedores, Valued Customers of Darville’s Customs Brokerage: Albury’s Nassau, Alternative Power-Vandyke Saunders, Ardastra Gardens, BAIC, Bahamas Waterfront Properties, BDM-Micheal Boon, Clinton/Sharon Scavella, Dept of Agriculture, Electro Telecom, Enviroscape, Greenway Lawn Care, Island Wholesale, Island Sound Solution, J & L Feed – The Grammatico Family, KLG-Aquapure- Geoffrey Knowles, L.C Investments, NI Ltd, TCBY-Fourth Quarter and Zendall Evans, The Darville, Butler, Major, Gibbs, Hodge, Symonette, and Braynen families, and a host of friends and relatives that are to numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at SerenityFuneralHome and Crematorium #153 Baillou Hill (directly opposite BPL) from 12:00noon to 5:00pm and at the Church from 8:30am until service time.

