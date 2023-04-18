Mr. Colman Jerome Darville Age 83 years Formerly of Roses, Long Island Died at his Churchill Subdivision residence on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Mr. Darville is survived by His wife: Sesley Darville

Four Children: Colajean Butler, Craig and Melissa Darville, and Stacey Hodge

Two sons-in-law: Antonio Butler Sr. and Deacon Michel Hodge

Nine Grandchildren: Tquarius Showers, Annette Bain, Jerad and Jernae Darville, Antonio Butler Jr., Christien and Celeste Gibbs, Schuyler and Carter Percentie;

One Grandson in Law: Ra Don Bain Sr.

Eight Great-grandchildren: Rayanne and Ra Don Bain Jr., Anthony, Kamaiyah. and Jasmyn Major, Anthony Deane Jr., Colman and Chozen Darville

One Sister: Colonna Burrows

Two Brothers: Clarkson and Cleveland Darville

Three Brothers-in-law: Sidney Robins, Philip and Kendall Robins,

Six Sisters-in-law: Fredrica Darville, Mae, Barbara, Bernadette and Dorothea Robins, and Christine Archer and, host of other relatives and friends to numerous to mention.

Funeral Announcements will be announced at a future date.