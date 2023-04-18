Colman Jerome Darville
Mr. Colman Jerome Darville Age 83 years Formerly of Roses, Long Island Died at his Churchill Subdivision residence on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Mr. Darville is survived by His wife: Sesley Darville
Four Children: Colajean Butler, Craig and Melissa Darville, and Stacey Hodge
Two sons-in-law: Antonio Butler Sr. and Deacon Michel Hodge
Nine Grandchildren: Tquarius Showers, Annette Bain, Jerad and Jernae Darville, Antonio Butler Jr., Christien and Celeste Gibbs, Schuyler and Carter Percentie;
One Grandson in Law: Ra Don Bain Sr.
Eight Great-grandchildren: Rayanne and Ra Don Bain Jr., Anthony, Kamaiyah. and Jasmyn Major, Anthony Deane Jr., Colman and Chozen Darville
One Sister: Colonna Burrows
Two Brothers: Clarkson and Cleveland Darville
Three Brothers-in-law: Sidney Robins, Philip and Kendall Robins,
Six Sisters-in-law: Fredrica Darville, Mae, Barbara, Bernadette and Dorothea Robins, and Christine Archer and, host of other relatives and friends to numerous to mention.
Funeral Announcements will be announced at a future date.