Obituaries

Colman Jerome Darville

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email April 18, 2023
0 13 1 minute read

Mr. Colman Jerome Darville Age 83 years  Formerly of Roses, Long Island Died at his Churchill Subdivision residence on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Mr. Darville is survived by His wife: Sesley Darville

Four Children: Colajean Butler, Craig and Melissa Darville, and Stacey Hodge

Two sons-in-law: Antonio Butler Sr. and Deacon Michel Hodge

Nine Grandchildren: Tquarius Showers, Annette Bain, Jerad and Jernae Darville, Antonio Butler Jr., Christien and Celeste Gibbs, Schuyler and Carter Percentie;

One Grandson in Law: Ra Don Bain Sr.

Eight Great-grandchildren: Rayanne and Ra Don Bain Jr., Anthony, Kamaiyah. and Jasmyn Major, Anthony Deane Jr., Colman and Chozen Darville

One Sister: Colonna Burrows

Two Brothers: Clarkson and Cleveland Darville

Three Brothers-in-law: Sidney Robins, Philip and Kendall Robins,

Six Sisters-in-law: Fredrica Darville, Mae, Barbara, Bernadette and Dorothea Robins, and Christine Archer and, host of other relatives and friends to numerous to mention.

Funeral Announcements will be announced at a future date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email April 18, 2023
0 13 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Carl Carroll

April 18, 2023

Winfield Jermiah Brown

April 18, 2023

Rosemelie Christian

April 18, 2023

Saint Hilaire Christian

April 18, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button