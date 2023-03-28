Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death; highly preventable

Colon and rectal cancer are common — together, they are the second-leading cause of cancer death. They are serious cancers but they are also highly preventable, according to colorectal surgeon Dr. Jeremy Lipman.

“Overall, colorectal cancer is highly preventable, and if detected early, it’s also one of the most curable types of cancer,” said Lipman, a doctor at Cleveland Clinic. “Up to 85 percent of colorectal cancers could be prevented or successfully treated if everyone who is eligible for a colonoscopy got screened.”

Because the two cancers are related, they’re sometimes referred to together as colorectal cancer.

“Like most cancers, the most important thing you can do to lower your risk is stop smoking,” said Lipman.

Diet also plays an important role in colorectal cancer risk. Eating a lot of red meat like beef increases a person’s risk. And having more than one alcoholic drink per day can increase chances – one per day is probably OK when talking about colorectal cancer.

“On the other hand, you could reduce your risk by eating a lot of fiber, as well as fruits and vegetables,” said Lipman.

The doctor said that the likelihood of getting cancer for people who are overweight or don’t engage in enough physical activity daily is much higher than if they are active. He said it is recommended that people try to do 20 minutes of medium-level exercise daily, which could reduce their risk by as much as 25 percent to 50 percent. A brisk walk, a slow bike ride or gardening all count.

He said there are some risks a person can’t change. As they get older, he said the risk for colorectal cancer goes up.

Colorectal cancer can be symptomless – even in people who don’t think they’re at risk – which means everyone should be checked.

With a number of options available for colorectal screening, Lipman said a colonoscopy is the only one that can help prevent cancer from even starting.

Colorectal cancer starts as a small growth on the colon, called a polyp, which rarely causes symptoms. Polyps can grow into cancer over time. The only way to know a polyp is there is to look.

If a polyp is detected during a colonoscopy, it can usually be removed. A person’s risk of cancer pretty much goes down to zero. If everything looks good and no polyps are found, a person does not need another colonoscopy for 10 years.

According to the doctor, people with a history of colorectal cancer in their families or people with other problems with their colon are at higher risk and may need to start having colonoscopies earlier than age 45.

Anyone having a colonoscopy has to do a bowel prep to clean the colon which includes bowel prep medications. During the exam, the patient will receive medications which puts them in a state of twilight sedation or completely to sleep.

While it’s possible to have colorectal cancer and not know it, there are signs and symptoms that can be detected, including blood in stool, weight loss, changes in how often you have a bowel movement, and changes in stool appearance. Any of the issues should be checked by your regular doctor.

Lipman said overall, tremendous strides have been made in the treatment of colorectal cancer and that most colorectal cancers can be treated with surgery to remove the part of the bowel that has cancer in it. And is usually done without having an ostomy bag, and can often be performed laparoscopically with small incisions.

For more advanced cancers, he said chemotherapy can be helpful after surgery to decrease the risk of it coming back. And that for rectal cancer, radiation treatment is also sometimes needed. According to the doctor, the best course of action is to take action.