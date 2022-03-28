Colorful, eventful time for royals in The Bahamas

When Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, departed The Bahamas with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, on Saturday night, she departed as more than just a member of the British royal family.

She departed as an honorary “island gal” after she showed her daring side and slurped down the pistol of a conch while visiting the fish fry in Dundas Town, Abaco, earlier that day.

The pistol, which is known as the Bahamian Viagra, was initially offered to the duke, who politely declined the delicacy.

“And you bite it?” the duchess asked.

The Duchess of Cambridge (right) greets members of the public during her stopover visit to Abaco, Saturday, March 26, in commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Photos: BIS/Patrick Hanna

Jade Adderley, a vendor at the fish fry, who offered her the delicacy, replied, “Yes. We call it our pistol.”

The duchess then opened her mouth and ate the pistol before giving a thumbs up to the dozens of people cheering around her.

Not long after, she joined Adderley in preparing a traditional conch salad.

This was just one of the many activities that the royal pair took part in during their three-day visit to The Bahamas to commemorate the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

While tasting the conch’s pistol provided a light moment, Prince William and Kate engaged in much more weighty matters while on Abaco.

They attended a memorial ceremony for victims of the vicious Category 5 Hurricane Dorian, which pummeled Abaco and Grand Bahama and left scores of people dead in 2019.

The duchess placed a wreath in the Dorian memorial gardens; the couple spoke to Dorian survivors and viewed storm damage.

The royal pair later traveled to Grand Bahama where they met with operators of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home and engaged with the children staying there.

They also interacted with storm survivors on the island.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, took part in a regatta at Montagu Bay on Friday.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey posted a photo of the duke and duchess with a four-year-old boy who was 21 months old when his mother went missing in Dorian.

Prince William and Kate also visited Coral Vita, an organization that restores reefs by growing and transplanting resilient corals. Coral Vita won the duke’s inaugural Earthshot Prize last year.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to be having the duke and duchess of Cambridge come visit the coral farm here today,” Sam Teicher, Coral Vita’s co-founder and chief reef officer, told reporters.

“It’s not just an amazing moment for us but for the whole global coral reef restoration community, raising the spotlight on this issue as well as for Grand Bahama itself.”

While there, the duke and duchess got their hands dirty while planting a tree and later went scuba diving to participate in coral planting.

The royal pair was greeted by dozens of people when they visited Abaco and Grand Bahama – the second and third largest economies in The Bahamas – on Saturday.

Some individuals held signs welcoming them while others waved and cheered.

Showcasing culture

A day earlier, scores of Bahamians and tourists lined Bay Street in Nassau with the hope of catching a glimpse of the future king and queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations.

Spectators started lining up before noon despite torrential rain.

“It’s exciting,” said Michelle Field, who was visiting from Colorado.



The Duke of Cambridge Prince William (right) kneels to greet a senior citizen during his stopover visit to Abaco, Saturday, March 26, in commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

“They’ve come to the US but I’ve never been in the state that they’ve come to.”

Patrice Johnson, who works on Bay Street, said while she was also excited to see the royal couple, she was most excited about the cultural parade that was being put on for them.

“We want to see our Bahamian culture on full display,” she said.

“We want the prince and his wife to appreciate our culture. This is a momentous occasion for The Bahamas. Right now, we are in the spotlight for the world to see.”

The duke and duchess braved the rain to attend the cultural event, which featured Junkanoo on Bay Street, after meeting with healthcare workers at the Garden of Remembrance, speaking with students and planting a tree at Sybil Strachan Primary School on Carmichael Road.

While at the school, they were met with small demonstrations from members of the Rastafarian community, who are seeking repatriation, and women’s advocates, who were seeking to raise awareness on gender-based violence in The Bahamas.

As they wrapped up the day, despite the bad weather, the duke and duchess participated in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Regatta off Montagu Beach in eastern New Providence. They later thanked their Bahamian crew members “for braving the rain” for the “very special regatta”.

The duke later said that he came first in the race while his wife came last. A photo of a casually dressed and smiling duke aboard a sloop went viral on social media.

Videos of a cheerful Kate, wearing shorts, a windbreaker and a baseball cap, and chatting with the crew on a sloop were also widely circulated.

The royal pair ended the day on Friday by attending Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith’s reception at Baha Mar resort on Cable Beach.

While at the reception, they interacted with former prime ministers, parliamentarians, clergy, Olympians and others. Former Governor General Dame Maguerite Pindling, who famously danced with Prince Charles at the independence ball in 1973, also attended.

Prince William commended the “warmth and generosity of the Bahamian people”.

“Catherine and I have witnessed this everywhere we’ve been today on our first official visit to your wonderful islands,” he said.

“The welcome you gave us in Parliament Square today with the Junkanoo and rake ‘n’ scrape was unforgettable.”

In a tweet yesterday, the duke said he and his wife “thoroughly enjoyed spending time with communities” in The Bahamas, Belize and Jamaica.

While in The Bahamas, they stayed at Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.