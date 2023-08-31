Colts signs Strachan to practice squad

Bahamian professional American football player Michael Strachan was signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice roster yesterday, getting the deal signed before the noon deadline. This comes a day after the Colts cut the Grand Bahamian from their 53-man roster before the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline.

The wide receiver was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 National Football League (NFL) Draft by the Colts at the number 229 overall. He was never a staple in the Colts game plan and appeared in one of three Colts preseason games this year.

His appearance came in the first week of preseason against the Buffalo Bills. In that game, Strachan had one reception for 18 yards.

Strachan was one of 16 players to be named to the Colts practice squad. Being on the practice squad means that he still gets to practice with the team but does not play in games unless he is called up. He can still be signed to another team’s 53-man active roster. Strachan can also be called up to the Colts 53-man roster at any time.

Strachan suited up for 13 games last season but only had three receptions and 59 receiving yards. His best game came in a tied game against the Houston Texans in which he had two receptions for a total of 36 receiving yards with the longest being 20 yards. His third reception of the season came in a 24-0 loss by the Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That catch was for 23 yards.

In his rookie season, Strachan started out promising, coming away with two receptions for 26 receiving yards in his debut against the Seattle Seahawks. His longest catch in that game was for 16 yards but the Colts lost, 28-16. He has 85 receiving yards and five receptions in his career and is still looking for his first receiving touchdown in the NFL.

Strachan was a standout receiver for the University of Charleston (UC) Golden Eagles in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II before being drafted.

Strachan played in all 11 games for the Golden Eagles in 2019, his final season in college, totaling 19 touchdown receptions. He had 78 receptions for a total of 1,319 receiving yards. In his first three games that season, he had at least 145 receiving yards in each one. The speedster scored at least one touchdown in 10 of those 11 games that year and caught a touchdown in all 10 of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) games.

Those 19 touchdowns and 78 receptions were UC single-season records. The previous touchdown record was 13, which was set by Charlie Hubbard all the way back in 1950. The previous receptions record was 60, set by Terrance Spencer in 2006.

On October 12, 2019, Strachan set the Golden Eagles’ single-game record for most receiving yards with 207 against Notre Dame College.