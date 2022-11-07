Comets repeats as BAISS’ swim champions

The Queen’s College Comets comfortably repeated as the Bahamas Association of Secondary Schools (BAISS) swimming champions with a 157-point margin on Friday at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Center.

Placing second behind them was St. Andrews International School Hurricanes with a score of 310 points. St. Anne’s School Blue Waves was third after scoring 264 points.

It is one of the first swim meets on the swimming calendar with most of the swimmers in the middle of training with their clubs for other meets.

The Comets had three individual high point award winners, while St. John’s College Giants, Windsor School, and the Blue Waves all won one high point award winner each.

Continuing her impressive performance this year was national team swimmer Rhanishka Gibbs who won all three of her individual races to get the full 27 points to win the girls 15-and-over division for her Comets.

Gibbs won the 50 meters (m) breast, free and butterfly sprint races. She clocked 32.55 seconds in the 50m fly, 29.25 seconds in the 50m free and 36.05 seconds in the 50m breast.

Lyford Cay International School Dragons duo of Isabelle Zatarain and Katie Goulandris was tied for second with 21 points.

The 15-and-over boys division was won by Windsor’s Adam Richford who also won all of his individual races to come away with the full 27 points. He won the 50m and 100m free races along with the 50m fly. The 17-year-old swam 26.69 seconds in the 50m fly, 25.43 seconds in the 50m free and 56.91 seconds in the 100m free.

The Comets’ Hodari Prince finished second with 24 points. His teammate Daniel Ferguson III and the Blue Waves’ Latrell Brooks were tied for third with 19 points.

The Giants’ Donald Saunders Jr. picked up the high point award in the 13-14 boys division with 27 points. He won the 50m fly, 50m breast and the 200m individual medley (IM). The 13-year-old swam 2:28.93 in the 200m IM, 28.29 seconds in the 50m fly and 34.58 seconds in the 50m breast.

Malcolm Menzies from Windsor and the Comets’ Kaidin Storr placed second and third, respectively, with 21 and 20 points each.

Winning the girls’ 13-14 division was the Comets’ Lauren Bridgewater who finished with 25 points. She won the 50m free with a time of 29.53, then won the 100m free with a time of 1:07.20. She finished second in the 50m fly after clocking 33.38 seconds.

It was a two-way tie for second place as both Aquinas College Aces Alanna Murray and the Hurricanes’ Tia-Isabella Adderley scored 21 points each.

The Blue Waves’ Dijon Simmons was unstoppable in the 12-and-under boys division to finish with his full 27 points. He won the 200m IM, 50m fly and the 50m back. Simmons went on to clock 29.27 seconds in the 50m fly, 32.73 seconds in the 50m back and 2:31.71 in the 200m IM.

Christin-Alyssa Clarke won all three of her races for the Comets to win the high point award in the 12-and-under girls division. She won the 50m fly, 50m free and the 50m back. She swam 33.72 seconds in the 50m fly, 30.24 in the 50m free and 35.73 in the 50m back.

The Blue Waves’ Dndn McKenzie was second with 19.50 points. She edged out the Comets’ Madyson Julien who scored 19 points.

The BAISS’ sports calendar continues today with its softball championships that gets underway today at Freedom Farm fields at 4 p.m.