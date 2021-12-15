Comito: High cost of PCR tests remains deterrent 

The high cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests remains one of the biggest challenges for regional tourism, making it a major deterrent for travelers from jurisdictions such as Canada, which require molecular tests for re-entry, according to special advisor and former Chief Executive Officer/Director General of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association Frank Comito.

The Bahamas, he said, charges the most for PCR tests, which can cost as much as $140 per test, compared to Jamaica, which recently lowered the cost of its PCR tests to $75 from $150 for Canadian tourists.

“A big challenge for all of us – and The Bahamas is the highest from our research so far in the region – is the high cost of PCR tests and that affects the destinations that are requiring that to re-enter,” Comito said.

“So we brought that to the attention of heads of government and asked for some attention to looking at why that’s happening and how we address that. It’s really a deterrent. We’re also recommending the expansion of self tests in some jurisdictions in the Caribbean, they are not readily available, in the United States you can find them on every street corner practically.”

Free testing was a key campaign promise of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) ahead of the general election.

Last month, Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson said the government is expected to roll out free COVID-19 testing in the first quarter of 2022. However, those would be rapid antigen tests.

Comito said despite these challenges, the Caribbean is leading the way in global tourism recovery, with advance bookings for airline tickets and hotel stays pointing to a potential recovery rate of more than 70 percent for the region.

“Tourism in the Caribbean is recovering faster than any other part of the world, that’s according to data released two weeks ago by the World Travel and Tourism Council. Our contribution to GDP in the region is rising more than 47 percent and this year the global average is about 31 percent,” he said.

“So we should feel confident about that, that’s not by chance, it’s because we made a very concerted effort, industry, health officials, government and so on throughout the region.”