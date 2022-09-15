Commercial banks eager to use available credit histories

Banks are agitating for the use of credit reports, even if the information is so far not a complete picture of a person’s credit history, economist at the Central Bank of The Bahamas Kevin Demeritte said on Tuesday.

Demeritte, who made his comments during an appearance on the monthly series with the Consumer Protection Commission, Consumer Voice, on radio show Morning Blend Business with Dwight Strachan, said commercial banks want to begin assessing credit risk now, even if the information given by the credit bureau is only a compilation of an individual’s credit history from other commercial banks.

Information from commercial banks, credit unions, other lending agencies and utility companies will all make up a person’s credit report. However, the fledgling credit bureau is still in the process of collecting data from other agencies after dealing primarily with commercial banks.

“We certainly expect credit reports to be available,” said Demeritte.

“We fully expect that this is going to happen in terms of the steps already being taken. There are some banks already agitating and they want to be able to use your credit report even if right now the information in there is only from the commercial banks.

“For a lot of them, they want to be able to use that along with their own internal system to begin assessing potential customers.

“So we want to be able to put ourselves in a position where we can walk into a bank, head held high, chest stick out, and say ‘if you can’t do for me with this credit report, I can go where I want’.”

Head of the Clearing Banks Association Roger Archer told Guardian Business yesterday that individual credit scores are something that will evolve over time for each customer. He contended that what is important is for consumers to manage their credit and obligations, so that they build the best credit rating possible in order to be able to access credit.

“All across the entire globe, credit bureaus are utilized,” he said. “It’s really important to actually improving access to credit, because many times you will hear persons say they don’t have access to credit. But once you have a credit bureau in place and you’re able to build a credit rating, that helps you to get access to credit.”