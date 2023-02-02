Obituaries

Commodore Leon Livingstone Smith

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email February 2, 2023
0 18 Less than a minute

Commodore Leon Livingstone Smith (Retired) CD, OBE, MBA, BA, psc., aged 86 of Isabella Blvd., Marathon Estates, died at Doctors Hospital on Thursday, 26th January 2023.

He is survived by his Daughters: Italia (Keith) Seymour and Ingrid (Ita) Peter; Son: Leon Smith II (Lathiera Pratt); Grandchildren: Tanisha and Nicholas Seymour, Amaris Peter, and Kriston Smith; Sister: Rosanna Dickenson; Sister-in-law: Emily Gweneth Munnings; Brother-in-law: Lorenzo Carey; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email February 2, 2023
0 18 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Hugh Anthony Tai

February 2, 2023

Alma Dorothea Roberts

February 2, 2023

Zelma Bernadette Cooper Worrell

February 2, 2023

Ruth Delores Ferguson

February 2, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button