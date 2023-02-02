Commodore Leon Livingstone Smith (Retired) CD, OBE, MBA, BA, psc., aged 86 of Isabella Blvd., Marathon Estates, died at Doctors Hospital on Thursday, 26th January 2023.

He is survived by his Daughters: Italia (Keith) Seymour and Ingrid (Ita) Peter; Son: Leon Smith II (Lathiera Pratt); Grandchildren: Tanisha and Nicholas Seymour, Amaris Peter, and Kriston Smith; Sister: Rosanna Dickenson; Sister-in-law: Emily Gweneth Munnings; Brother-in-law: Lorenzo Carey; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.