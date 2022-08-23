Commonwealth Bank profits rebound following COVID-19-driven losses

Following a $10.3 million total loss in 2021, Commonwealth Bank closed its 2022 financial year in a significantly improved position after registering nearly $43 million fiscal consolidated profit for the year.

Commonwealth Bank Executive Chairman William B. Sands said much of that profit growth was driven by improved economic conditions stabilizing banking conditions.

“The positive financial momentum is built on three primary drivers,” he said in the bank’s chairman report for the year ending June 30, 2022.

“The economy of The Bahamas continues to rebound from the extraordinary COVID-19 pandemic-related effects with increased trade generating economic activity and increased demand for credit.

“The bank experienced growth of its non-interest income through the recovery of its net premium income arising from its credit life insurance business, as death claims have significantly reduced by 50 percent in 2022 when compared to the same reporting period in 2021. In addition, the bank’s management is focused on providing value-added services to customers which are fee-income generating.”

Sands attributed growth in fee income to the growing customer accounts the bank has been able to attract based on its “banking your way” philosophy which provides Saturday banking services.

“There is significant attention given to account control and delinquency management. The result is a sustained reversal of the impairment expense from the first half of 2022 of $17.7 million when compared to the same period in 2021, which reflected an impairment expense of $45.8 million,” he said.

“The promising recovery of the Bahamian economy from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic health and economic crisis supports a view of cautious optimism for stabilized and improved lending conditions, which drives the bank’s profitability.”

At year’s end, Commonwealth Bank registered a liquidity ratio of 68 percent, well above the 20 percent required by the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

“The bank continues to maintain a fortified consolidated financial position with a strong level of liquidity (available cash and unencumbered high-quality liquid assets at market value), which positions us well to adapt to stresses posed by this business environment,” Sands said.

He added, “Additionally, under our capital plan, the bank operates with a level of capital above regulatory established well-capitalized limits. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio is over 30 percent and well above the Central Bank’s requirements of 17 percent. During the quarter, the bank paid quarterly dividends of one cent per share bringing total dividends paid for the year, to date, to two cents per share, totaling $5.9 million.”