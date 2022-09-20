Business

Company eyeing all-electric air travel to Bahamas by 2027

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email September 20, 2022
425 1 minute read

An airline company plans to offer commuter service to The Bahamas on all-electric aircraft by 2027, when it expects to take delivery of the aircraft.

The electric aircraft manufacturer Eviation Aircraft announced in a statement last week that  Miami-based Global Crossing Airlines Group (GlobalX), signed a letter of intent ordering 50 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft.

GlobalX said the aircraft will open new routes for passenger travel for the company, including markets in Florida, The Bahamas and the Caribbean “supporting the airline’s plan to adopt carbon-free and sustainable technologies”.

According to the statement, the company already offers commuter service as well as cargo operations.

“GlobalX began passenger operations in August 2021 and operates seven A320 family aircraft serving the US, the Caribbean and Latin America,” the statement said.

“It also has 15 A321 freighter aircraft under lease agreements and will commence cargo operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Alice will enable GlobalX to introduce new, sustainable flight options for growing markets including Miami, Orlando and The Bahamas. GlobalX expects to take delivery of its initial Alice aircraft in 2027, and is evaluating the cargo aircraft variant of Alice for supporting its cargo customer base.”

The statement added: “Alice is a nine-passenger electric aircraft offering a premium passenger experience. The aircraft, built from a clean-sheet design around all-electric propulsion, produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops.

“Alice is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units by magniX, which is the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems at this scale.”

The Bahamas has been touting movements towards more eco-friendly transportation and the use of carbon credits to raise money for the country.

The more the country can move away from carbon emissions, the more attractive it will look to investors in the carbon market.

Eviation said the Alice aircraft is setting the standard in sustainable aviation.

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email September 20, 2022
425 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Chester Robards

Chester Robards

Chester Robards rejoined The Nassau Guardian in November 2017 as a senior business reporter. He has covered myriad topics and events for The Nassau Guardian. Education: Florida International University, BS in Journalism

Related Articles

Rebuilding of BPL’s Abaco transmission network 90% complete

September 20, 2022

Bahamas Striping Group raises $25 mil. for Exuma road project

September 20, 2022
Photo of US fears that de-risking could deepen regional ties with China

US fears that de-risking could deepen regional ties with China

September 20, 2022
Photo of Club Med invests $5 million into resort for Oct. 22 opening

Club Med invests $5 million into resort for Oct. 22 opening

September 16, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker