Company eyeing all-electric air travel to Bahamas by 2027

An airline company plans to offer commuter service to The Bahamas on all-electric aircraft by 2027, when it expects to take delivery of the aircraft.

The electric aircraft manufacturer Eviation Aircraft announced in a statement last week that Miami-based Global Crossing Airlines Group (GlobalX), signed a letter of intent ordering 50 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft.

GlobalX said the aircraft will open new routes for passenger travel for the company, including markets in Florida, The Bahamas and the Caribbean “supporting the airline’s plan to adopt carbon-free and sustainable technologies”.

According to the statement, the company already offers commuter service as well as cargo operations.

“GlobalX began passenger operations in August 2021 and operates seven A320 family aircraft serving the US, the Caribbean and Latin America,” the statement said.

“It also has 15 A321 freighter aircraft under lease agreements and will commence cargo operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Alice will enable GlobalX to introduce new, sustainable flight options for growing markets including Miami, Orlando and The Bahamas. GlobalX expects to take delivery of its initial Alice aircraft in 2027, and is evaluating the cargo aircraft variant of Alice for supporting its cargo customer base.”

The statement added: “Alice is a nine-passenger electric aircraft offering a premium passenger experience. The aircraft, built from a clean-sheet design around all-electric propulsion, produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops.

“Alice is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units by magniX, which is the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems at this scale.”

The Bahamas has been touting movements towards more eco-friendly transportation and the use of carbon credits to raise money for the country.

The more the country can move away from carbon emissions, the more attractive it will look to investors in the carbon market.

Eviation said the Alice aircraft is setting the standard in sustainable aviation.