Concerns Nicole yet another setback, says GB Chamber

The threat of Hurricane Nicole is just another setback in Grand Bahama’s continued economic recovery, said Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President James Carey yesterday.

At press time, Nicole was a tropical storm projected to strengthen to at least a Category 1 hurricane by today.

As residents in the northwestern Bahamas made preparations for the impending storm on Tuesday, Carey said yesterday there was concern on Grand Bahama, but it was not as heightened as three years ago, when Hurricane Dorian threatened the island as a major Category 5 storm.

“The fear right now is the projected five-foot surge that can do more damage, I believe, than the winds will do. Looking at the projections earlier I see hurricane force winds are expected in East Grand Bahama, and by the time it passes Freeport it will be back down to tropical storm winds,” he told Guardian Business.

Grand Bahama’s economy was already fragile before Category 5 Hurricane Dorian devastated the eastern portion of the island in September 2019. Months later the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of businesses, leaving many furloughed. Those that survived are still rebuilding.

“It’s just yet another setback in terms of our continued economic recovery. We tend to take a step or two forward and there’s always one back – in some cases there’s more than one back. But very clearly the loss of business that will accrue after the storm – of course there are those businesses that will benefit pre-storm – and then of course the possibility of loss of some employment is concerning as well,” Carey said.

“I haven’t seen a heck of a lot of physical preparation for the storm. I think we have been a bit storm beaten. We are predicting, I guess everyone is predicting, that there is very little damage that is likely to accrue from winds, and there is very little we can do about rising water if it does come. Hopefully it doesn’t come with as big a surge as it did previously.”

Nicole is expected to stay over part of the northern Bahamas throughout Wednesday into Thursday before moving further north toward Florida.