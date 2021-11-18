Condemning violence 

Dear Editor,

Today, I stand in support of the women in our country, the backbone of the very fabric of our society, and unite with them to explore more safety mechanisms.

I am outraged by the behavior of the man toward the young mother while she was holding a child; this was reprehensible. I was horrified by what I viewed in the video and, to me, violence is never the answer toward another human being, and particularly not one of the opposite sex.

A person should never permit themselves to become so enraged that they abuse someone physically and mentally.

As the father of daughters, and as a brother, and an uncle, I cannot understand what would invoke such rage. Nothing can justify that. We are supposed to be the protectors, the defenders of women, not the ones doing the attacking.

Women are one of the greatest assets we have in this country. They are our mothers, the ones who bring our children into the world. They are the ones who keep our families together. We, as men, should be protecting and respecting them.

We need to bring stronger laws onto our books to protect our women, and we should also provide at least one safe house per populated island for them.

Unfortunately, many women feel stuck in abusive relationships because they feel they cannot make it on their own. We need to find ways to assist them, so that young ladies are not exposed to this type of violence like what we saw in the video that went viral from the incident on Key West Street this week.

That is not the behavior of a real man.

Mothers, I appeal to you to teach your sons that women should be honored, protected and respected. There is nothing a woman can do to provoke a man to raise a hand to them. Walk away.

I will be saying more on the matter in the coming weeks after consultation with various women’s organizations, so that collectively we can tackle this and many other social issues facing our society.

My thoughts and prayers are with the young mother who I understand is in very serious condition.

— Iram Lewis