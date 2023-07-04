Condo headed south: LTS owners and neighbors upset over appearance

The once prestigious and stylish Lucayan Towers South Condominium complex is quickly becoming one of the island’s eyesores as the building continues to deteriorate while authorities appear unwilling or unable to intervene. Balconies are crumbling, liding glass doors are boarded up, there is exposed rebar and derelict cabanas surround the empty pool.

We are told there is one elevator in operation, powered by a generator. A couple from Canada, returning to their condo for the first time in several years, told Grand Bahama News they were shocked to see a letter from the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), posted in the lobby, listing numerous infractions found during a Port Authority inspection and warning of consequences, including the withdrawal of the condominium’s occupancy permit, if the issues were not corrected by January 31, 2023.

Following up on a rumor circulating among residents that the building is unsafe and that the water would be cut off, Grand Bahama News contacted the Port Authority and received a statement thanking us for reaching out and saying, “The Grand Bahama Port Authority and Grand Bahama Utility Company are aware of the situation and take seriously the concerns of residents. However, as we are currently engaged in legal proceedings, we are prohibited from discussing the details of the matter.”

Many Grand Bahamians are working hard to restore the appearance of the island, its buildings and the overall aesthetics and we encourage the Lucayan Towers South Condominium Board and the relevant authorities to do their part and protect the investments of the LTS condo owners and owners of the neighboring buildings.