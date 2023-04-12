Congratulations, Team Bahamas

Congratulations are in order for Team Bahamas and the extraordinary performance it put on at the 50th CARIFTA Games this past weekend.

In the track and field events, held at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, The Bahamas finished second to Jamaica for a fourth straight time, winning eight gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze for 41 total medals.

The Bahamas doubled its gold medal count from a year ago in Kingston, Jamaica, and more than doubled its total medal count.

It was the best performance we have put on in 50 years, fitting, given another golden jubilee celebration to be held this year.

At the 36th CARIFTA Swimming Championships held in Curaçao, The Bahamas made history, winning a fifth straight title.

All the events were thrilling to behold and all the young athletes from throughout the Caribbean are to be congratulated.

We are often told how young people in this country are on the wrong track or are part of a generation that cannot be saved.

And though we are definitely challenged with many of our young people, these examples of young people with courage, dedication, a thirst for healthy competition and commitment to excellence should be held up as examples for those who feel lost or hopeless to emulate.

We are thankful that the games were broadcast on national television and social media and that they were given the attention by the majority of the press corps that they were due.

It was welcome news that the environment was safe, hospitable and went unmarred by negative disruptions or violence.

We were also heartened to see a healthy level of Bahamian attendance at the games as our people displayed national pride in this our 50th year of independence.

We celebrate the coaches, officials, volunteers and organizers of the games.

And we congratulate the government for its healthy support of the event both financially and in attendance.

Though these events are competitions, they demonstrate that we are one Caribbean and any differences we may perceive pale in comparison to all that binds us.

They present a great forum for college scouts to assess young Caribbean athletes, who are the stars of the show.

And it is they for whom we have the most praise.

All the athletes on the 80-member team were fantastic, but there are those we should give special mention.

Kaden Cartwright got the gold medal haul started for The Bahamas in the track and field events, with a win in the under-20 boys javelin on Saturday.

Jamiah Nabbie was a marvel, winning gold in the under-17 girls 100m and also striking gold in the 200m.

Cayden Smith brought home the gold in the under-17 boys 200m.

He was also a part of the under-17 boys 4x100m relay team – along with Trent Ford, Andrew Brown and Ishmael Rolle, who captured the win in that event.

Brenden Vanderpool got the national record and CARIFTA record, winning gold in the open boys pole vault, breaking the record of his own father, Brent Vanderpool, who last set the record in 1987.

Kamera Strachan also became the CARIFTA record holder in the under-17 girls javelin with her outstanding performance.

The first mixed 4x400m relay in CARIFTA history proved to be fertile ground for The Bahamas as Javonya Valcourt, Lacarthea Cooper, Tumani Skinner and Shimar Bain won gold.

In swimming, The Bahamas captured the record for most consecutive wins and the record most total medals with 85, inclusive of 37 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 21 bronze medals.

Thirty-seven times The Bahamas’ national anthem was played, possibly enough so that all attendees in Curaçao could hum along.

We will host the swimming championships in The Bahamas next year and hopefully the streak will continue where it started.