Consolidated Water reports 9% increase in water volume sold to Bahamas

Noting a 68 percent increase in revenue for its first quarter, Consolidated Water (CW) – which produces bulk water and supplies the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC), reported a nine percent increase in volume sold to The Bahamas, driven by improved tourism and economic activity.

CW’s Chief Financial Officer David Sasnett said the demand improved so much that The Bahamas bought almost every gallon of water possible during the first quarter.

“Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 20 percent increase in the volume of water we sold during the quarter, but our retail revenue also benefitted as a result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component for our water rates. The increase in our bulk segment revenue was due to an increase in energy costs by CW Bahamas, which like with our retail operations increased the energy passthrough component of CW Bahamas rates, but also bulk revenue was up due to a nine percent increase in the volume of water sold primarily with our Bahamas operations,” he said during the company’s first quarter earnings call last week.

“I think it’s important to know that the Bahamas economy has rebounded nicely from COVID-19 and literally they are purchasing almost every gallon we can make for them. So that’s a really positive development.”

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $32.9 million, compared to $19.6 million at the same time a year ago.

Consolidated Water said the increase was driven by increases of $1.5 million in the retail segment, $1.7 million in the bulk segment, $8.0 million in the services segment and $2.2 million in the manufacturing segment.