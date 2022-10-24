Consolidated Water’s costs up ‘tremendously’ with spike in gas and oil prices

Consolidated Water Bahamas Limited has seen its costs increase “tremendously” as a result of inflation, especially from the increase in the cost of oil and gas associated with running its reverse osmosis plant, the company’s General Manager Henderson Cash told members of the media Friday, adding that the company does use some renewable sources to allay costs and improve efficiency.

“We do employ some forms of renewable energy, we use a bit of solar for some of our systems. When extract water from bore wells, that’s the sea water which is under our feet, we take that water and we purify some of it and the reject water, before we dispose of some of it, that is used for cooling requirements,” said Cash.

Consolidated Water’s four gas-powered engines work 24 hours per day to pump out 16 million imperial gallons of potable water per week. Cash said the Blue Hills reverse osmosis plant produces 70 million imperial gallons per week.

He explained that the company is attempting to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in reverse osmosis, including the exploration of technology that will be able to extract lithium from the waste water produced in the reverse osmosis process. Lithium is one of the most sought after elements in the world, as it is used to produce batteries.

Cash said Consolidated Water is seriously looking into this technology.

“Indeed we’re always pushing the cutting edge of technology and trying to make it to applicable to our processes,” he said.

According to Cash, the plant is currently outfitted with the most modern technology for creating potable water from sea water found 200 to 300 feet underground.

Cash gave the media a tour of Consolidated Water’s newest facility at Windsor Field, where he explained that the plant assists in providing water to about 30 percent of New Providence.

Cash said Consolidated Water is ready and willing to take its facilities into any of the Family Islands through a public-private partnership with government.

“We are ready for the opportunity to reproduce the same in any of the islands,” he said.

“These are public-private partnerships. As long as agreements can be established, we are willing and ready.”