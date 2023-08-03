Funeral Announcement

Deaconess Mother Constant Geleta Lightfoot, age 90 years, a resident of #355 Baillou Hill Road South, Nassau, New Providence, and formerly of Port Howe, Cat Island, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at Zion South Beach Baptist Church, Zion Boulevard, South Beach, Nassau, New Providence.

Officiating will be Reverend Dr. Anthony A. Sampson assisted by Apostle Anthony Chisholm and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will be held in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, Nassau, New Providence.

Constant memories will forever be remembered by her Son: Randy (Melinda) Lightfoot; Daughters: Merits Maxine Livingston, Geneva Sturrup, Sheilemae Lightbourne; Grandchildren: Javan, Michael Lightfoot, Randera Mathis, Ricardo, Gereka, and Geneka Sturrup, Deon King, Alvano Levarity, Nathalie (Anthony) Johnson, Carlton/Sonia Williams, Rickeia and Vanessa Wilson, Jennifer Joseph, Javanna/Carlos Clarke, Johnia (Stanley) Eyma, Judah Gibson, Janiyah White, Lyndera, Lyndesia Moore; Great-Grandchildren: Javan Jr., Makayla and Jayden Lightfoot, Mashon Smith, Deon Webester, Antonique Johnson, Kenjenique Dorsette, Nevaeh Jean Baptise, Tahj Ferguson, Somaya and Carlton Jr. Williams, Carja and Carlos Clarke Jr., Jomel Eyma; Nieces and Nephews: Rowena, Palma, Olga, Blondell, Alpheus, Hezekiah, Barbara and Nathalin Bullard, Elmeda Storr, Jocelyn Smith, Elena Minnis, Cheryle Major, Carolyn Hanna Major, Angela Mullings and Janet Moss, Samuel Hunter, Stephen Adderley, Revd. Desmond Davis, Isaiah, Revd. Rufus, Norman, Arlington, Birthel, Vinton, Mordell, Eunice, Janice Lightfoot, Estherlyn Baptise, Lorna Jones, Elizabeth Farquarhson, Zilphamae Watson, Beulah Davis, Coramae, Fristina, Cardneal, Malvase, Michelle Lightfoot, Rebecca Roberts, Blossom Black, Betty Williams; Adopted Sons: Apostle G. Anthony Chisholm, Wendel Stuart; Godchildren: Lucas Ambrister, Elma Butler, Ingrid McKenzie, Pandora Brown, Kesha Emmanuel; a host of other family & friends, inclusive of but not limited to Miriam & Nathaniel Storr, Cornette Bonaby, Hoyte Young, Melessa Darville, Andy Hall, The Forbes Family, Velma Stuart, The Pratt Family, Stubbs Family, Lightfoot Family, Davis Family, Sturup Family, Colebrooke Family, McKinney Family, Cartwright Family, Gillian Bethel and Family, Ingraham Family, Soley Davis, Tanya Ferguson, Valeria Wilson, Rhonda Moore, Mellanie Smith, Virgil Family, Shawn Gordon and Family, the New Beginning Deliverance Ministry Family, Pastor Agatha Martin, Asst. Pastor Ken Russell and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Eight Mile Rock Family, JCCMI, Church of God of Prophecy Marshall Road, The UE Boyz, Pastor Anthony Sampson and the Zion South Beach Baptist Church Family, the entire settlement of Port Howe, Cat Island and a host of many others too much to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, Friday, August 4th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday, from 9am until service time.