President of the Bahamian Contractors Association Leonard Sands said yesterday he projects construction activity to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

In addition to numerous luxury residential developments in western New Providence, the new Nassau Cruise Port and ongoing construction on the new US Embassy in the city center, Atlantis resort said it intends to begin construction in the coming months on its new hotel concept.

“We certainly have a strong feeling that 2023 for construction activity in the country is going to be beyond pre-pandemic levels,” he told Guardian Business yesterday.

“Not only did Atlantis say it has planned significant construction and improvements to that property, but Baha Mar is also making improvements and additions to parts of its banquet services and parts of the property in the ballroom and meeting room sections. It’s not something they are talking about, but it’s important to note that they feel strongly enough to make expansions at that property as well,” Sands said.

The British Colonial is also expected to undergo renovations sometime in the first half of 2023, as developers hope to soon add those rooms to the market.

“What I think is most exciting looking into 2023 is the investor confidence we are seeing out there in the marketplace. Right now, looking at the numbers from tourism, we see that the port is beginning to take shape, it’s going to be an amazing addition to Downtown New Providence. But across the island we are seeing more and more development projects come out of the ground pretty quickly,” Sands said.

“For example, the western foreshore is going to look very different by the third quarter of 2023, where there are at least four residential high rise buildings that are under construction. One or two of them are about to break ground within the next probably month or month and a half. That alone is going to be about $150 million worth of construction in a two-mile area.”

But that is just New Providence, Sands noted, adding that throughout The Bahamas, major multimillion-dollar investments on the Family Islands show even greater strength for the industry.

The Davis administration has touted approving $6 billion in investments in its first year and a half in office, including a $250 million development in South Long Island, a $200 million development in South Eleuthera, a new cruise port in Grand Bahama and more than $1 billion in various development projects in Exuma.