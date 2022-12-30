Consumer loan arrears decline 4.5 percent

Over the span of a year, consumer loan arrears dropped 4.5 percent, while mortgage arrears dropped 1.5 percent last month, according to recent data provided by The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB).

The Monthly Economic and Financial Developments report for November indicated improved credit quality indicators within the commercial banking system, as non-performing loans (NPLs) also saw a notable decrease.

“Specifically, total private sector arrears decreased by $1.3 million (0.2 percent) to $628.3 million, with the corresponding ratio unchanged at 11.7 percent. An analysis by average age of delinquency showed that long-term arrears reduced by $2.6 million (0.6 percent) to $420.6 million, resulting in the accompanying ratio narrowing by four basis points to 7.8 percent, with a decline in the NPL rate for consumer loans by 33 basis points to 6.2 percent. However, the NPL rate for commercial loans firmed by 28 basis points to 5.1 percent, and for mortgages by six basis points to 10.1 percent,” the MEFD report said.

“Conversely, short-term arrears (31-90 days) rose by $1.3 million (0.6 percent) to $207.7 million, with the associated ratio moving higher by three basis points to 3.9 percent. A disaggregation by loan type revealed that consumer loan delinquencies contracted by $6.0 million (3.3 percent) to $177.7 million, owing to a $6.5 million (5.2 percent) falloff in the non-accruals component, which outstripped the $0.5 million (0.9 percent) increase in the short-term segment. In contrast, mortgage delinquencies rose by $3.0 million (0.8 percent) to $388.6 million, as both long- and short-term arrears moved higher by $1.8 million (0.7 percent) and by $1.2 million (0.9 percent), respectively.

Meantime, commercial arrears grew slightly by 2.9 percent to total $62 million during the review period, which the CBOB said is attributed to a 4.9 percent uptick in the long-term arrears, which overshadowed a three percent decline in short-term arrears.

“Nevertheless, banks increased their total provisions for loan losses by $3.5 million (0.9 percent) to $391.2 million in November. As a result, the ratio of total provisions to arrears firmed by 0.7 percentage points to 62.3 percent. Further, the ratio for total provisions to NPLs rose by 1.4 percentage points to 93 percent. During the review month, banks wrote off an estimated $6.1 million in overdue loans, and recovered approximately $5.1 million,” the bank said.