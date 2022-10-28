Consumer prices cool in August; remain elevated over last year

Consumer prices climbed modestly in August compared to July at 0.1 percent, the latest government data shows, which represents the slightest month-to-month increase since February of this year.

Nevertheless, that slight uptick still translates to a 6.3 percent increase year on year, the second largest such year-on-year increase recorded in 2022, which continues to see record inflation as there appears to be no end in sight for the war in Ukraine and other inflationary pressures.

Consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent from June to July, which was an astonishing 7 percent increase from year to year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index released by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) yesterday.

That was the most significant jump month over month recorded since before January 2020, according to the report, which only goes as far back as January 2020.

Most consumer prices appeared to plateau in July, but food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.3 percent in August compared to the month before.

“Clothing and footwear also saw a 0.2 percent [increase] for the month of August,” said the BNSI.

“For the other categories there was almost no change in the index, when compared to the previous month.”

Year on year, the increases in some categories are stark.

“Recreation and culture showed a 19 percent increase, while the hotel and restaurants group showed a rise of 16.4 percent when compared to last year,” the BNSI reported.

“Additionally, food and non-alcoholic beverages saw a 14 percent increase over the same period last year.”

Gasoline prices were 5 percent lower in August than July at $6.67 and $7.02 cents per gallon respectively, but they were still up 28 percent over last year.

Diesel prices, however, climbed at a slower pace of 1 percent in August over July at $6.76 and $6.72 per gallon respectively.

Year-on-year diesel prices were 48 percent in August.

Though the Davis administration has warned Bahamians to be frugal and has implemented some measures to attempt to curb prices, it is unclear how the recent increase in the electricity fuel charge and imminent price controls of dozens of grocery and pharmacy items will impact the index.