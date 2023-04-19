Contractors law to allow grandfathering once again under review

An amendment to the Construction Contractors Act 2016 is needed to allow contractors to be grandfathered in as licensed contractors, as the transitional period for the original grandfathering process “has been spent”, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears told Guardian Business yesterday.

The process of grandfathering in contractors who may not have had formal training, but have been in the sector for many years, was started after the passage of the act. But it is understood that it was never completed.

Several governments have also not appointed the board which the legislation calls for to oversee the process of licensing contractors and grandfathering in those without formal training.

The government is now preparing legislation to reset the clock for those who need to be grandfathered into the sector to formally receive a contractor’s license.

Sears said consultation on the

amendments needed is underway.

“The registrar is currently engaged with consultation with the various building associations and our trade associations. And once that consultation is completed, we will be moving forward with amendments to the bill. So, we’re just clarifying which other amendments [need to be made] in addition to reviving the transitional provision in the act, so that persons in the industry would be able to be grandparented into the industry.”

President of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) Leonard Sands said recently that contractors have been waiting a long time to receive the official licenses called for under that act.

He said the BCA plans to issue its own licenses, given that the legislation that calls for contractors to be licensed has no teeth without a board.

Sands said during a recent BCA meeting that the lack of licensing has often caused local qualified contractors to be overlooked for jobs happening in The Bahamas by foreign investors, who bring in their own contractors that are licensed by an official board, who then may use a local contractor.