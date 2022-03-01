Conviction upheld of marine who pulled gun on former girlfriend and her new lover

The Court of Appeal yesterday upheld the conviction of a marine who pulled a gun on his former girlfriend and her new lover.

Demeko Simms has to pay a fine of $5,000 to avoid spending 18 months in prison. He was also sentenced to 18 months of probation, and he would serve a default sentence of six months, if he breaches its terms.

According to the prosecution’s case, Simms showed up at Johnnica Hall’s home at Florida Court uninvited on December 20, 2020.

Hall, who was entertaining her boyfriend, Aaron Gibson, told Simms to leave.

According to the prosecution, as Hall went to close the door, Simms barged into the apartment. He pulled a gun from his waist and pointed it at Hall, demanding to know who she had inside.

After hearing the commotion, Gibson came out of the bedroom and Simms pointed the gun at him too.

Though Simms admitted he was at the home, he claimed that Hall had invited him there.

In his testimony, Simms claimed that he distanced himself from Hall because she was a “liar”.

However, he claimed he caved in after she kept calling and messaging him.

According to Simms, Hall asked him to come over after he posted a WhatsApp status that showed he had returned from sea duties.

At the time, Simms claimed that he was in a relationship with the mother of his child.

He claimed that he wanted to “stick a pin” in the on-again, off-again relationship that he had with Hall.

Simms testified that when he arrived, he messaged Hall and she came outside to his vehicle. According to him, she had always entertained him outside her apartment whenever he stopped by.

He admitted to following Hall after she left his car and entering her apartment.

Simms said that Hall started screaming, “I have a boyfriend.”

During the commotion, Simms said, another man appeared. Simms said he demanded to know who the other man was, but Hall never answered him.

Simms said he left without a confrontation when Hall asked him to. He denied having a firearm.

When cross-examined by Inspector Timothy Bain, Simms said he remained calm and did not raise his voice.

In his decision, Magistrate Samuel McKinney said he preferred the evidence of the complainants.

He asked, “If the relationship had ended, why would it matter to you if your ex-girlfriend was seeing someone else?”

McKinney also said Simms corroborated Hall’s evidence that he came inside the home uninvited.

At the appeal, defense lawyer Bjorn Ferguson unsuccessfully argued that the decision was unreasonable having regard to the evidence.

Stephanie Pintard appeared for the director of public prosecutions.