Cooper: 2023 tourism numbers will surpass 2019

The Bahamas’ record tourism numbers will be surpassed in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said recently, adding though, that the country has to continue to invest in the construction of hotel rooms to improve market share.

Cooper, who made the remarks during an interview while attending the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said 2023 will “perhaps be the best year we’ve ever seen in tourism”.

“We have the irons in the fire, we’re carrying the message and I look forward to completing this year in line with 2019, and 2023 ahead of 2019,” said Cooper.

He contended though that the country has lost its pace, with the Caribbean outstripping The Bahamas in the development of rooms. He said this country will have to continue to invest in the tourism product in order to continue to compete in the region.

“We need more rooms,” he said.

“I continue to ask the investment community to build more hotels, build more rooms, build more capacity.

“We can fill those rooms, but we do need the investment. We have to continue to improve what we offer.

“We have essentially over the last decade or so, perhaps 15 years, lost our ranking in the Caribbean in terms of share of market.

“We continue to do extremely well, we continue to grow, but the Caribbean region is growing their room inventory and their capacity faster than we are.

“And therefore, as a part of the overall pie, they are achieving better results in terms of market share.”

Cooper said The Bahamas is continuing to expand its cooperation on tourism with Saudi Arabia and continues to negotiate direct airlift to The Bahamas from the country.

In the meantime, he said, flights from the Middle East benefit from historic airlift from the UK, with a flight to The Bahamas almost every day of the week.

He said they only require one stop to get to The Bahamas.