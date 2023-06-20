Cooper: 3.5 million tourists in first four months of 2023

Touting 3.5 million tourist arrivals for the first four months of the year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday that the country is well on its way to surpassing eight million visitors this year.

During his contribution to the debate on the 2023/2024 budget in the House of Assembly, Cooper said visitor arrival numbers for that period are up 79 percent over the first four months of 2022, and exceed 2019’s banner year numbers by by 32 percent.

“Looking specifically at the numbers, between January to April 2022, we welcomed an overall 1.9 million visitors. During that same period in 2019, we welcomed 2.7 million visitors. During the same four-month period this year, we welcomed some 3.5 million visitors, with eight more months left,” Cooper told Parliament.

“On this current trajectory, we fully expect to shatter the much-touted historic 2019 overall visitor arrival numbers by the end of the third quarter, and will conservatively welcome well over eight million visitors by the end of 2023. And we are just getting started.

“Air stopover arrivals – heads in beds that stay longer and spend more – surpassed 2022 levels by 34 percent, and matched 2019 performance levels, pacing well ahead of overall global pre-pandemic recovery forecasts.”

Cooper added that most Family Islands also experienced historic monthly air arrivals as well at some point during the fiscal year.

“We are breaking records in Nassau/PI, South Andros, North Andros and the Berry Islands, Cat Cay, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Exuma and Long Island too. If we analyze the major islands that have not reached full recovery, we will see that after being shut down for over two years, San Salvador air stopovers have now returned to 92 percent of its 2019 levels and is expected to end this year, also experiencing record air arrivals. Grand Bahama air stopovers surpassed its 2022 levels by 70 percent and rebounded to over 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

“However, when we combine total air and sea arrivals into Grand Bahama, total visitor arrivals exceeded 2022 levels by 137 percent, and overall visitor arrivals have soared to 91 percent of 2019 pre-pandemic/Dorian levels.

Abaco air stopover arrivals have exceeded 2022 levels by 70 percent and recorded 75 percent of pre-pandemic/Dorian airlift. However, when we look at Abaco’s overall air and sea arrivals, you will see that overall visitor arrivals surpassed 2022 figures by 72 percent and at the end of April, Abaco’s overall visitor arrivals were at 99 percent of the 2019 figures.

“Cruise arrivals exceeded 2022 levels by 95 percent and surpassed the record-breaking 2019 numbers by 44 percent. In short, tourism is booming, and the numbers have never been better.”

Because of the high demand for room nights due to high visitor numbers, Cooper also outlined his ministry’s plans to support Bahamians entering the vacation home rental market through the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC).

“Another key remit is the expansion of domestic investment in the vacation rental sector, whether by Airbnb, VRBO, Booking.com or any of the digital platforms. Yes, we want more. Our industry is booming, but we need more rooms. Whilst we build more hotels, this is the fastest way to expand capacity. So, I call on Bahamians and residents to open your homes, help us to solve this incredible problem – whilst making money and creating wealth,” he said.

“Hotels are consistently at capacity and this sector can serve as a vital supplement to accommodate guest stays. The TDC will be structured so that new ideas and ventures will flourish. TDC will also be scouting for the latest trends in tourism products and services, tech-tourism, in order for the government to be able to accommodate and foster growth. The TDC will also have a major focus on the Family Islands to broaden participation in tourism.”