Cooper: Cabbage Beach access will be settled once and for all

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper said yesterday that the government will resolve the issue of access to Cabbage Beach “for once and for all”.

“Cabbage Beach has been a vexing problem for several administrations and we are continuing discussions with the owners and the neighbors and the businesses in the area as well as the police,” Cooper told reporters outside Cabinet.

“So this is a complicated issue. It’s a vexing problem and our government’s position is that Bahamians have a right to beach access. That is our position and we are working out through the teething issues and there are many of them.”

Cooper said there is beach access through an alternate entry.

He said Bahamians can access the beach through that entry during the weekends.

“There is one particular entrance way that is in question and it’s an ongoing issue for the weekend and some problems in the area,” Cooper said.

“I don’t want to discuss specific problems in relation to neighboring businesses, etc. But, suffice to say, we’re working along with the stakeholders to resolve the issue for once and for all.”

The eastern entrance to the beach has been closed on the weekend for several weeks.

In recent years, access to Cabbage Beach has continued to ignite frustration among vendors who work on the beach.

In March 2016, vendors clashed with police after marching with the Free National Movement and Democratic National Alliance from the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge to Cabbage Beach.

The clash came as demonstrators tore down a fence – obstructing the western beach access point that was blocked yesterday and erected the day before.

Earlier this year, angry Cabbage Beach vendors broke through a newly erected fence blocking that same access point to the beach.

While in opposition, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Brave Davis called on the government to either establish where the public access point is for Cabbage Beach or acquire property on the beach to create public access.