Cooper defends action on GBIA

Revealing that modular offices for displaced Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) workers have arrived in the country and will be installed in short order, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper has defended the Davis administration’s efforts to improve the facility.

He was responding to Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, who last week called on the government to urgently reveal its “macro plan” for the redevelopment of GBIA.

Cooper said before Pintard demands answers he should “apologize to the people of Grand Bahama for how abysmally the last administration treated them”.

“It is most astounding that while he is giving suggestions, neither shame nor humility compels him to acknowledge how terribly the last administration, during which he sat in Cabinet, failed Grand Bahama. Hurricane Dorian struck in 2019, and the FNM did nothing. They let the airport languish for nearly two years before purchasing it and then did nothing up to the time they were voted out of office,” Cooper said in a statement released on Friday.

“This despite Michael Pintard being the member of Parliament for Marco City, one of five MPs from Grand Bahama and a senior member of the Minnis administration. He is intimately familiar with this airport because he travelled in and out of it consistently yet said nothing and, again, did nothing to improve the storm-tattered facility. Meantime, public servants operated in the elements and used out houses to relieve themselves.”

Cooper has announced that the government has shortlisted three entities for the redevelopment and management of a new world-class airport on Grand Bahama. It is expected to be built alongside the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan resort and is promised to be completed by January 2025.

Cooper said in the meantime the government has taken steps to make the current facility as comfortable as possible for employees and travelers.

“Since coming to office our administration has done the following: ordered modular offices for displaced workers. Those units have arrived and will be installed in short order. It has also ordered and installed generators in all areas of the airport to facilitate its safe operation. Earlier this year, due to Grand Bahama Power Company outages, many residents and guests were stranded as a result of the neglect of the last administration, of which Pintard was a part,” he said.

“We have ordered elevators for the control tower several months ago, for the comfort and safety of workers. There is significant lead time on these items due to global supply chain issues and we anticipate they will arrive and be installed in due course. We demolished one of the storm-tattered warehouses, which was a depressing reminder of the ravages of Hurricane Dorian; and undertook a request for proposals for a public-private partnership (PPP) to convert GBIA. We have shortlisted three entities.

“We embarked on an aggressive plan to build a world-class airport and committed to have it completed by 2025; and increased airlift services from major gateways, notably Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando. We will launch a North Carolina route in November 2022. We will be announcing additional airlift shortly. We coordinated and collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry for Grand Bahama and stakeholders to advance the aviation sector and support the tourism sector and overall economy of Grand Bahama Island; and sourced quotes to convert the former domestic terminal to usable space. We will continue to invest modestly to comfortably accommodate our guests and our staff as we build a world-class airport.”

GBIA has been in disrepair since 2019, when Hurricane Dorian caused an estimated $60 million in damage.

The request for proposals (RFP) for a PPP to design, manage, build and finance the airport closed on May 15.