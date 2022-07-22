Cooper: Govt must move quicker to remediate downtown

Calling the state of Downtown Nassau “unacceptable” as he toured the area yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper said the government will not wait for property owners to repair their dilapidated buildings.

Cooper revealed last month that the Ministry of Works, in collaboration with the attorney general’s office, tore down the first of several derelict buildings in the downtown area, and that the government was drafting new legislation to govern the management of the city center.

Cooper said yesterday as he spoke with visitors during his tour, that it was clear the government would have to move more quickly to make dramatic changes.

“This is a significant concern for me. We’re making some progress. We have demolished one of the buildings on Cumberland Street already. We are looking at how we can encourage the owners of these buildings to repair them and when we find we are not getting the right response in terms of collaboration with individual owners, we’re going to take steps permitted to us under the law. But the status quo will not remain,” he said.

“We’re going to make some dramatic improvements to this area because we have quite frankly heard a lot of feedback from our customers, our tourists, and it’s not serving us well. It’s not what we want our tourists to see when they come off the ships and this is not a good impression of who we are as Bahamians, and this is not a good impression of what The Bahamas is about, and unless we change it, people are going to go away thinking The Bahamas is a crappy place and we don’t want the world to feel that. We tell them they’re coming to paradise and then they come and see this, that’s not acceptable and we’re going to keep pushing to see how we can make a difference.”

Cooper has said the revitalization of Downtown Nassau needs to coincide with the emergence of several major multimillion-dollar developments that have commenced in the area, including the $400 million US Embassy complex on Shirley Street, the $300 million cruise port at Prince George Wharf, a new Central Bank complex on East Hill Street and the rebuilding of the new Cabinet office at the site of the former Churchill Building.