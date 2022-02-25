Cooper slams Turnquest’s ‘election talk’

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest’s claim that there are already “signs of regression” under the Davis administration is nothing but “nonsense”, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday.

Cooper said the government is fulfilling its mandate and will not be distracted by critics.

“All of this nonsense talk by the FNM shows that they have very little shame that over the past five months we are working and we are achieving what they could not do,” he said following a TSA pre-check pilot program ceremony at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

“We are cleaning up the things that they left and it is our job to do for the Bahamian people and that’s what we are doing, and we are not going to be distracted.”

Cooper said the time for election talk is over.

“Let me just say that we have a great economic plan,” he said.

“We have a credible blueprint for change. We have a strong team of ministers and we have hit the ground running. Over the past five months, we were working to put bread on the tables of the Bahamian people.

“We are looking to restore our economy. We are looking to provide immediate relief and we have been focused on doing just that. Election talk time is over.

“It’s now time for us to implement our Blueprint for Change and this is what we have sought to do.

“Over the past five months, we have regularized the National Economic Council. We meet every week. We are clearing backlogs. We are attracting new investments to our country. We are growing our economy. We cut VAT. We are implementing our plans for revival of our economy and we are very focused.

“We are not going to be distracted by loose talk. The Bahamian people elected us to do a job and that is what we fully intend to do.”

During the opening of the FNM convention on Wednesday night, Turnquest said that despite the good work of the Minnis government, the Davis administration is already moving the country in a bad direction, pointing specifically to the termination of employment contracts in the Public Parks and Beaches Authority and Department of Social Services.

The authority and its leadership under the Minnis administration were brought into question after Minister of Works Alfred Sears said there was a “rash of contracts” issued by the authority shortly after the general election was called.

Sears said many of the contracts were also issued without board approval and some were duplicated.

Turnquest also lashed the Davis administration for reintroducing value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items, particularly as inflation has led to already-increased food prices.

The government, in a move to fulfill a campaign promise, reduced VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent in January 2022. However, the government added VAT to breadbasket items and on certain exempt medicines.