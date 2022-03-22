Coral Vita Earthshot Win brings royal visit to Grand Bahama

With The Bahamas and other small island developing states on track to bear the brunt of the impact brought on by climate change, the country’s first land-based coral farming social enterprise, Coral Vita, is working feverishly to reverse the damage to miles and miles of critical reef environment.

Founded in 2018 by environmental power-duo Sam Teicher and Gator Halpern, the Grand Bahama-based company’s mission has been to grow coral species that are resilient to changing ocean conditions to restore dying reefs.

Using open-source cutting-edge techniques like microfragmenting, they are accelerating coral growth rates up to 50 times faster from a diverse range of species.



Coral growing in a “happy tank” inside a laboratory on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Coral Vita, a land-based coral farm in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Since 1970, more than 50 percent of the world’s coral reefs have died and, in the coming decades, experts estimate more than 90 percent could disappear.

In The Bahamas, coral reefs underpin the national fisheries industry, while also providing a life-saving storm barrier in the event of major hurricanes.

According to a 2019 report by The Nature Conservancy, coral reef-related tourism generates US$671 million annually in The Bahamas.

“Most of the reefs in The Bahamas are sadly already dead,” Teicher explained.

“It’s not just an ecological tragedy but a socioeconomic catastrophe because they provide so much value to the Bahamian people. Even the very limestone we stand on was made up of ancient reefs.”

Since the official opening of the coral farm in May 2019, the company’s efforts have attracted some of the industry’s leading minds and garnered international acclaim and global support.

The company is now also the recipient of a new global environmental prize, having been awarded the newly minted global Earthshot Prize by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

The award competition, which provides financial backing and other forms of support to help scale up innovative solutions to the climate crisis, recognized the Freeport-based farm as one of three finalists for the Revive Our Oceans category that was eventually awarded £1 million to facilitate the company’s future growth.

Now, months after achieving this major milestone, the duo is preparing to receive a special visit from Earthshot patron, Prince William, himself.

During an upcoming visit to The Bahamas, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have a first-hand experience touring the multimillion-dollar Grand Bahama operation.

“The reefs need our protection,” said Teicher. “They need restoration; and, so, we were so excited to even be shortlisted as finalists.

“It’s the honor of our lives to have Coral Vita’s work, the global community of scientists and practitioners, fighting to protect coral reefs and The Bahamas uplifted by winning the Earthshot Prize, and we are excited to welcome the Duke and Duchess to Grand Bahama to see the amazing work we’ve done.”

Despite making phenomenal progress, Coral Vita’s work was severely hampered by the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

A recent report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) lamented the state of the country’s reef systems and foreshadowed serious consequences for the nation’s socioeconomic future, particularly as severe weather events are expected to negatively impact biodiversity.

“To have gotten the farm up and running and seen so much success and then to have it washed away was very difficult,” Teicher noted.

“A 17-foot surge hit the coral farm, and our team spent the next few months fully engaged in rescue, relief and rebuilding efforts, particularly in East Grand Bahama.

“Thankfully, we were able to get back on our feet, in March of 2020, but that’s also why receiving this award is so vital. Being able to scale up and bring in this novel way of funding and executing restoration together with new expertise will make a real difference in the work we do. As we look ahead to protecting coral reefs all around the world, our work here is very much to create benefits for the Bahamian people and environment.”



Coral growing in tanks.

As the coral farm functions as a production facility for restoration, it also is a tourism attraction itself in Freeport, as well as a hub of learning for students, fishermen and all Bahamians.

Coral Vita has partnerships with local entities like the Bahamas National Trust, Waterkeepers Bahamas, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Perry Institute for Marine Science and more.

Teicher noted that the project has also created meaningful employment opportunities for Bahamians who now make up over half of the 11-member team of aquaculturists and coral experts, like renowned coral restoration specialist Alannah Vellacott.



From right, Coral Vita co-founder Sam Teicher, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Prince William, and Teicher’s fellow Earth Shot prize winners from Milan and India, pose for a photo during COP 26. The Royal Foundation

Vellacott, a Freeport-native, whose background is in marine science, has also played a pivotal role in overseeing the educational and tourism aspects of Coral Vita’s work, which has also received amazing support locally from members of the public, government, and Grand Bahama Port Authority – which has worked to integrate the reef project into its long-term vision of sustainability for the nation’s second city.

“We are excited about the prospect of restoring all the reefs not only in Grand Bahama but the whole country. We’re looking forward to navigating that possibility in partnership with the government and all of our stakeholders to create and kick-start the blue economy hub right here in Freeport”.