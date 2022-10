Coralyn Johnson-Cleare

aged 58, of The Bronx, New York, and formerly of Nassau, died at Calvary Hospital, New York, on 24th September 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Horace Cleare; son: Chryston Cleare; sister: Nurse Rosalee Colebrooke; brothers: Manley, Sherman, Edney, Walter, David, Samuel, Danney, and Tommy Johnson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.