Funeral Service for the late Coralyn Laverne Johnson-Cleare 58 years of The Bronx, New York and formerly of Nassau, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at The Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle. Officiating will be Bishop Sterling Moss assisted by Bishop Hulan Hanna and Minister Stephen Greene. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish Coralyn’s memories are her Husband: Horace Cleare; Son: Chryston Cleare; Adopted Son: Trond Cleare; Adopted Daughter: Joy A. Newbold (Deputy Consul General, Miami, Florida); Siblings: Manley (Magdell) Johnson (Contractor, Musician), Sherman (SJ) Johnson (Stalwart Counsellor – PLP, Aircraft Engineer), Edney Johnson, Walter (Linda) Johnson – Assistant Superintendent of Police (RBPF), David Johnson, Samuel (Gaynell) Johnson (Retired Leading Seaman – RBDF), Nurse Rosalee Colebrooke, Tommy (Pamela) Johnson, and Thelma; Sisters/Brothers-in-law: Senator Cordell Cleare, Ethelog, and Rev. Levi Cleare (Wendy); Uncles: Edward Rolle, Everette Moss; Aunts: Evangelist Ethlyn Cox, Hilda Miller, Deaconess Jeanetta Moss; Nephews: Sergeant 1181 Saquint Johnson (RBPF), Lavano, Lanad, Sheldon, Alex, Cameron, Nathan, Timothy, Lynden (Donique), Jason, Jeremy, Jamaal, Javard, Javan, Donney Jr., T’Arnold, T’Anthony Johnson, Ulrick, Caiden Colebrooke; Nieces: Lakeisha Rolle, Shonell, Millicent Collie, Shavonne, Shenique, Athens Cochinmagoliaus, Ashanti, Cesserise, Aneya, Latoya Smith, Sameka, Hydeja Braynen, Christina, Chelsea, Candice Colebrooke, Tanisha, Dr. Tameka Dames (Ulrick); Adopted Mothers: Louise Gray and family, Patricia Hamilton and family; Aunts: Evangelist Ethelyn Cox and family, Hilda Miller of Atlanta, Georgia and family, Deaconess Jenetta (Everette) Moss and family, Carol Johnson and family, Jestina Johnson and family, Evangelist Naomi McPhee and family; Uncles: Edward Rolle and family, Myrton Rolle and family, Rev. Dr. John N.T. Rolle (Preola) and family, Alfred Davie Rolle and family, Rev. Alphonso (Laura) Rolle, Rev. Moses Pennerman and family; Grandaunt: Rosalind Watson and family; Special Cousins: Dwight Newbold & family (Atlanta), Renee Taylor (Orlando), Nataina and Lanasia (N.Y.); Extended family and friends: Aunt Gladys Ferguson and family, Mrs. Idamae Bain and family, Ray Colebrooke and family, Karen Russell Johnson and family, Pat Moxey and family (Pat’s Nursing Home), Sonia, Noel, Chambers family (New York), Sabrina and Taylor, Sophia (Everton); Parents Alumni: Dr. Paula Klein, University of Virginia, Floritha and family, Pamela Munroe-Johnson, Syblean Woodside and family, Marilyn Smith and family, Shirley Gittens and family, the Longley family, Beatrice Knowles and family, Teresita & Padrey Munroe, Mario and Paula, Patricia and Dennis, Doralee Ferguson Beneby, Julie Cooper and family, Donna Curtis Sargent, Leann Forbes, Nurses Leona Cartwright, Rogann Rolle, Alicia Armbrister, Justina, Nurse Linda Johnson, nursing colleagues (Nassau and Freeport), Grand Bahama Health Services; Governor John Rolle (Linda) – Central Bank, Cheryl, Corey, (N.Y.), Eddie (Atlanta); Hon. Fred Mitchell (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Ambassador Paulette Bethel, Ambassador Stan Smith, Staff of Bahamas House (New York); Rhoda Jackson (former Ambassador), Ambassador Missouri Sherman-Peters, Ambassador Sharon Brennen-Haylock, Staff of Langone Hospital (N.Y.), Staff of Calvary Hospice (N.Y.), Pastor and members of Meadow Street Church of God of Prophecy, Dr. Chris, Dr. Myers, Dr. Paula Klein, Dr. Pam-kanstonroom and family, Dr. Dilling-Harold and family, the community of Big Pond, the community of Bouck Avenue, N.Y., Eatle Academy family, P.S. 121 N.Y., Julie and family, Kito, Government High School Class of 1981, the staff of Sealy Home (N.Y.), Sealy Cuyler Funeral Home, LLC.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday October 21st, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday October 22nd, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.