 Cordell Andron Evans

The late Cordell Andron Evans, 22 yrs., a resident of Green Castle, Eleuthera and formerly of Freeport, Grand Bahama, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at his residence in Eleuthera.

He is survived by his mother– Portia Cecilia Evans-Rolle and stepfather – Wenzel Rolle of Deadman’s Reef, Grand Bahama, grandmother – Carimae Remina Evans (aka Marina / aka Babbie), 2 brothers – Bernard Amado Evans and Michael Evans, 1 sister – Valencia Lynes, 7 uncles including Marvin Evans, Lamont Rumpy Evans and Andron Evans of Nassau, 7 aunts including Yvonne Roxbury, Sophia Loren Smith and Shian Brown of Green Castle, Eleuthera, 2 nephews – Raynard and Bernard Mcneil, 68 cousins, and a host of relatives and friends including the Class of 2018 at Jack Hayward High School, Dr. Winston Churchill Rolel and the Freedom Lodge of Hatchet Bay 1749, Stevannis, Roslyn, Ricky, Busta, Rubyann, Shona, Berney, Cape Eleuthera Kitchen staff, Edd, Terry Lightbourne, Doctor Smith, Nurses at Wemyss Bight Clinic and the entire community of Green Castle.

