Cordial Percentie

age 28 years

of Nassau Village, will be held on Saturday 9th April 2022 11am. at Independence Drive Church of God of Prophecy, Independence Drive. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Joseph Smith assisted by other Ministers of The Gospel. Interment will be at the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Left to cherish her memories:

Parents: Bishop Arrie Percentie and Pastor Debra Percentie

Brothers: Sebreon Smith, Eucepia & Rangarata & Orieo Percentie (pre-deceased) & Apostle Jamal Rolle (adopted).

Sisters: Rev. Tiffany Newman, Sibreanna Smith, Marisol Bonaby, Chapel, Able W/M Chryshann, Rriea & Gigi, Sanjay & Synteshna (pre-deceased) Percentie, Kendera Miller (adopted).

Brothers-in-law: Dion Newman & Alexis Bonaby.

Uncles: Rend, Altimus, Don, Garland, Sgt 1417 Duke, & Floyd Percentie.

Aunts: Lousie Smith, Lantasha, Dearlyn, Marilee, Gleanor, Donniel Percentie

Nieces: Diondrea, Shavante Smith, Gabrielle, Alexandrea Newman, Dian, Hadassdah & Skylar, Kaelia Murphy, Rondeia & Ronette Hepburn, Irvinique Deveaux, Gysanti Clarke, Zydanyah & Zeniyah & Zoey Chin.

Nephews: Devon Sands, Rodney Curry, Dion Newman, Orieo Percentie, Amarion Bonaby, Takai Smith, Travanti Moss, Arrie Deveaux, Zydane Chin, Leonardo & Chavez. Cousins: Walleacher, Doniel, Lynette, Eric & Raquel, Bess, Cindyargo, Portia, Carlo, Dino, Dwayne, Dewell, Cindy, Michealla, Rimento, Valentino, Carsell, Errol, Bernie, Jasmine, PC 775 Patterson Percentie, W/M Claudine Percentie Carey, Patrick, Natasha, Leonette, Aragin, Alpacino, Erin, Tyrone, Monique, Kimberley, Daniel, Drenae, Drevonte and Drenaj Smith, Albernique and Dwyane Jr., Crystal, Valentina, Valentino Jr., Felicia, Eric Jr., Ervin, Clevand, Cleinard, Clevar, Clashae, Carlo Jr., Carlton, Alicia, Dino Jr., Deon, Rodisha, Dario, Tyrone, Tyronique, Christian, Kenya, Daijon, Spencer, Yeovenchy, Branelle, Rondica, Ronette, Xandanya, Yonti, Japhet, Markita, Mark Jr., Malik, Romea, Amariah, Rohadja, Valentino, Shaw, Eve, Tyler, Tyrese, Tiera, Tierra, Ronald, Tymell, Clarissa, Akio, Cheryl Lightbourne-Smith, Yasmin Powell, Helen Brown, Dominique Dean, Patty Smith, Antoinette and Tanya Pratt, Tamica Pratt-Major, Shervese and Shermantha Lightbourne, Jaminique Brown, Chardai, Charles and Chaz Johnson, Veronica Knowles, Odetta, Peter and Donald Smith (Theresa Smith), and Christopher and Anthony Pratt (Antoinette Pratt), Ainsworth Brown, Anarldo Lightbourne, Anthony and Sheldon Johnson, Ramon, Kent Smith (Raynell Smith), Leroy, Leslie and Taran. Other Relatives & Friends: Bishop Dr. Joseph & Andrea Smith and the Independence Drive Church of God Family, Aramantha Moss (God-child Ariel Moss), Curtis Murphy, Lolita Johnson & Jasmine Taylor. Apostle Enamae Bowin and members of Remnant Refuge-House of Prayer Ministries, Airport Authority family, Bahamas Public officers’ choir, Department of Physical Planning family, John Bull Group of Companies family, Cove Butler Services family, Beatrice Culmer & Family, Margaret Campbell & Family, Alexandria Rolle, Vanria Richards, Devon Vernon, Mother Marie Rolle & Loretta Lewis and family, Lorrana, Brian Bain, Denise Rahming & family and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends May pay their last respects in The Chapel At Last Mile of the way Funeral Chapel Limited. Located on Pinedale Street, In the (Former Jumper Brothers Bakery Building). On Friday the 8th of April 2022 from 12 noon until 5 p.m.