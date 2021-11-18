A Service of Praise and Celebration for the late Cornella Miller, aged 63 years, of Miller’s, Long Island, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19th, 2021, at Zion Baptist Church, Shirley Street. Officiating will be Rev. T.G. Morrison and Rev. Peter Pinder assisted by Rev. Ulric Smith Jr. and Rev. Anthony Sampson. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required. Graveside attendance is limited to thirty (30) persons.

Cornella will be greatly missed, but her memories live on in the hearts of her Son: Philip Bethel; Daughters: Vanessa Knowles and Phylicia Bethel; Grandson: Matthew Miller; Brothers: George “Leslie”, Roosevelt, and Ted Miller; Sisters: Francina Brennen, Joann Chisholm, and Bettymae Isaacs; Son-in-law: Kevin Knowles; Daughter-in-law: Ebony Bethel; Sisters-in-law: Dorothy and Dorothy ‘Dot’ Miller; Brothers-in-law: Neville Brennen Sr., Brenneth Chisholm, Clinton Whylly, Wynton Isaacs; Uncles: Kingsley Sr. and Luther (McKann’s, Long Is.), Lincoln (Ft. Pierce, FL), Paul Sr., Stephen (Davie, FL), Nathaniel, Kirkwood, Oral (Raleigh, NC), Kirk and Arlington ‘Al’ Edgecombe; Aunts: Dawn Strong (Davie, FL), Linda Edgecombe and Daisy Miller; Nieces & Nephews: Kevera, Ansel, Clifton, Desmond Miller (Canada) and Lesley Thompson, Nicoya Bethel (Freeport, G.B.), Austin and Neville Brennen Jr., Keovano, Deanza and Deangelo Whylly, Aniska Gibson, Roosevelt Jr., Keisha, Takano, Justino, Asha Miller and Dwanya Moss, Travalies, Tamiko, Terahn, Terez, Tenaj Miller and Anita Knowles, Richard Lloyd and Dario Stubbs, Tyson Isaacs and Taiisha Forbes; Numerous grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends including: Althea Albury, Dr. Mary Deveaux (Louisiana), Jennifer Jones, Flo Johnson, Darnita Carey, Jordan Miller, Byron Johnson, Patrice Johnson & family, Betty Sands & family, Alfreda Fernander, Joyce Burrows, Eulease Munroe, Nathalie Miller, Cynthia Fowler, Philip Smith (Freeport, G.B.), Jasper Williams (Canada), Eloise Williams & Rosetta Lundy, Cephas & Simeon Miller, Earlean Cartwright, Yvonne Miller (Miller’s, Long Is.), Rudolph, Carl and Kenneth Miller, Iverina & Patsy Miller, Deborah, Fred, Ieisha and Meoshi Wallace, Helena Curry, Kirkwood Rolle Sr., Jethro, Perciville & Leonardo Miller, Lynmirth Miller, Grace Dean, Verdon Gray, Terry, Pricilla and Lou Adderley, Dellareese Roxbury, Rose Miller, Theresa Miller & Family (Sam McKinnon, Long Is.), Roseman Wells, Tony Miller & the entire White House, Miller’s Long Island, Stanley Pinder & family, Rev. Peter Pinder & Joyce Pinder, Francetha Gibson & family, Cestina Nixon, Alexis Gibson, Ernest Sr., Ernest Jr. and Tatianna Bethel, Faith, Sanaa and Ladenian Miller, Shawn Smith, Negelia Dorsett, Carol Bullard, Louise Hamilton & family, Sheila Strachan, Beverley Mckinney, Ellen Williams, Zion Baptist Church (Freeport, G.B.), Rachel’s Daughters Mentoring Ministry, Zion Baptist Adult Sanctuary Choir, Zion Baptist Women’s Ministry, Former Accounting Staff of Lucayan Beach Hotel, The Grand Bahama Port Authority Co. Ltd.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Thursday November 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.