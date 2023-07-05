Cornish apologizes

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish today apologized to Prime Minister Philip Davis and to his constituents following his recent declaration that he is prime minister of Abaco.

During a church service over the weekend, Cornish, a parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, tried to explain his job.

“For many, let me explain what that means,” he said.

“That means that on Abaco, Kirk is the prime minister. The only authority other than Kirk [that] leads this island is Brave Philip Edward Davis. So, get used to it.”

The crowd cheered him on.

“Not because I refuse to go around and exert my powers, taking advantage of people, dismissing them from jobs, being rude and disrespectful means I don’t have the authority,” Cornish continued.

In his statement today, Cornish acknowledged that he does not have the prime minister’s authority.

“During an independence event over the weekend, I sought to make the point that it is my privilege and my responsibility to implement Cabinet policy in Abaco,” Cornish said.

“I sincerely regret the way I expressed the point.

“I have the honour of representing Abaconians in Parliament and the honour of carrying out the policies of the prime minister and Cabinet in Abaco. I am the representative of the prime minister on the island, but of course, I do not possess his authority.

“There is only one prime minister in The Bahamas, and I serve at his pleasure.

“I unreservedly apologize to the prime minister, my parliamentary colleagues, and the people of North Abaco.

“I am deeply committed to serving to the best of my ability and will continue to work hard to promote rebuilding our beautiful home.”