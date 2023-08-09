Less than a minute

Cornish charged with rape, assault and threats of death

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish was today remanded into custody after facing charges of rape, assault and threats of death.

Prosecutors say the crimes allegedly took place in Coopers Town, Abaco and in Nassau, New Providence.

He was not required to plead to the allegations when he appeared before the Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

The matter was adjourned to October 17 for presentation on a VBI.

Cornish’s lawyer Owen Wells said he wanted an early trial date.

He said he intended to seek bail immediately for his client.