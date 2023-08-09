Cornish resigns at PM’s request

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced yesterday that he requested and accepted the resignation of North Abaco member of Parliament Kirk Cornish as parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister as the MP is set to be charged in court today.

Davis said the director of public prosecutions decided to bring charges against Cornish, though he did not disclose the nature of those charges.

Police said yesterday that a 48-year-old man of Abaco will be arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court today regarding allegations of sexual assault and threats of death. Police said the allegations were made by a woman in April.

In a statement, the prime minister said, “I have requested and accepted the resignation of Mr. Kirk Cornish as parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

“His service to the government and people of The Bahamas is acknowledged with gratitude.

“I want to assure the people of North Abaco that efforts to build opportunities and relief in your communities are on the way and will face no interruptions.

“An independent director of public prosecutions has determined that there is sufficient evidence to bring charges. It is now up to our judicial system to resolve the outcome, so I will not be providing additional comment except to say that my prayers are extended to all who are suffering because of this matter.”

In a statement, Cornish, a Progressive Liberal Party MP, said his attorney advised that he will face charges this morning.

“The charges are based on allegations which are totally false,” Cornish said.

He added, “I am fully confident that the facts which emerge during the judicial process will prove my innocence. I look forward to ending this nightmare. The facts will show that this was a break-up that was manipulated and exploited for political reasons and nothing more.

“The truth will set me free.”

In April, Cornish was taken into custody by police for questioning and released that same day.

Weeks later, police said they were still reviewing the case and Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the acting director of public prosecutions directed investigators to “some other lines of inquiry”.

Last month, Cornish came under fire after he told a group of church goers that he is the prime minister of Abaco. He later apologized for his comments.

“There is only one prime minister in The Bahamas, and I serve at his pleasure,” he said.

The first-time MP is not obligated to resign his seat in the House unless he is convicted of a crime and sentenced for a period exceeding 12 months.

Cornish will become the second sitting MP charged with an offense.

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, an FNM, is accused of receiving $1.1 million in kickbacks from contracts awarded by the Water and Sewerage Corporation while he served as its executive chairman under the former administration.

He has denied the allegations.