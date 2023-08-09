Cornish: The truth will set me free 

Minutes after Prime Minister Philip Davis advised in a statement that he has requested and accepted the resignation of North Abaco member of Parliament Kirk Cornish as parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Cornish released a statement saying his attorney has been informed that he will face charges this morning.

Cornish said the charges are “based on allegations which are totally false”.

“The facts will show that this was a break-up that was manipulated and exploited for political reasons – nothing more,” Cornish said.

Hours earlier, police advised the media that a 48-year-old male of Abaco will be arraigned in reference to sexual assault and threats of death.

Police said: “Preliminary reports indicate that around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, a 35-year-old female of S.C. Bootle Highway reported to police that she was sexually assaulted and threatened by a male known to her.”

Police did not name Cornish in the statement.

The MP said “the truth will set me free”.

He left no doubt about his intention to remain as MP for North Abaco.

“To the people of North Abaco, I know this is a very unwelcome distraction. You deserve effective representation, and it is my responsibility to prove to you that I can serve you well even as legal efforts to clear my name are underway,” Cornish said.

“I am fully confident that the facts which emerge during the judicial process will prove my innocence. I look forward to ending this nightmare.”

In his statement, the prime minister thanked Cornish for his service as parliamentary secretary and assured the people of North Abaco that “efforts to build opportunities and relief in your communities are on the way and will face no interruptions”.

Davis advised, “An independent director of public prosecutions has determined that there is sufficient evidence to bring charges. It is now up to our judicial system to resolve the outcome, so I will not be providing additional comment except to say that my prayers are extended to all who are suffering because of this matter.”

Cornish is a first-time MP. He received 42 percent of the votes in the September 2021 general election.

There is no legal requirement for him to resign his seat.

Under Article 48 (1)(f) of the constitution, a seat would become vacant if an MP is convicted of a crime and sentenced for a period exceeding 12 months.

Under House rules, a seat would become vacant if an MP misses Parliament for a period of 90 days without leave.