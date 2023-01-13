Coroner’s Court hampered

Despite the numerous police-involved killings that have taken place over the last couple years, the Coroner’s Court has not been hearing inquests into those deaths.

Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder addressed this matter at the Opening of the Legal Year on Wednesday, saying the absence of a marshal to lead the evidence before the court is hampering its work.

Sir Ian said, “Whilst inquests, other than police-involved deaths, are being carried out, the court is unable to properly fulfill its mandate in respect to all deaths.”

He said discussions with the director of public prosecutions (DPP) had initially identified an officer to perform the function, but that option has since fallen through and the search continues to locate a replacement marshal.

“I implore the learned director of public prosecutions once again to bring a conclusion to this matter,” Sir Ian said.

“It is hoped that the Judicial and Legal Service Commission will shortly advertise to permanently fill the post of coroner.”

Kara Turnquest currently serves as acting coroner and her office said yesterday she is on vacation leave.

It is unclear just how many matters remain outstanding.

Attorney Romana Farquharson-Seymour, who first raised concerns with The Nassau Guardian about the Coroner’s Court several months ago, said yesterday when contacted that she is not aware that the court has been holding any inquests at all.

“You can call and find out but I don’t know of any inquest being heard. None,” Farquharson-Seymour said.

She also said, “I spoke to the chief justice in December and I told him that they had not sat since 2019, just before the pandemic, and so that was already then three years; all of 2020, ‘21 and ‘22, and he told me that he would speak with the DPP to see what could be done because all they keep saying is a marshal needs to be appointed, but they won’t appoint one.

“So, I don’t know what’s happening with the holdup. There are a number of attorneys in the AG’s office – just appoint.”

The Coroner’s Act empowers the court to identify the causes and circumstances of sudden or unexplained deaths, or deaths in special circumstances. It is empowered to make recommendations or comments that may reduce the chances of the occurrence of other deaths in circumstances similar to those in which those deaths occurred.

The court does not determine guilt or innocence, but can find a death was unlawful.

Farquharson-Seymour said there are many families of deceased individuals who have been left in limbo as a result of the court not fulfilling its role.

“It is agonizing, particularly for the families,” she said.

“I have mothers who are calling almost every month. They are now to the point of anger. They think in some ways we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do but we write, we call the coroner all the time, Ms. [Kara] Turnquest. She would tell you they need to send a marshal.”

The court’s failure to function as intended has other legal implications, Farquharson-Seymour noted.

“Let’s say you want to know the facts. In many instances, these parents are realistic,” she said.

“They want to just know ‘what has happened to my son?’ I don’t think there are any females who have been killed. For the most part, it tends to be young, Black men. ‘What happened to my son?’

“They want to know, and so if it is deemed that there is some unlawful killing, then they can possibly have a claim, a civil action, against the commissioner of police. Then, they only have one year to file that claim, based on the present state of our rules.

“Your limitation is one year against the government. If the government is taking three, four or more years for you to find out the true state of affairs, and let’s say you’re sitting there in order to find out ‘do I have a viable or a good or arguable case against the government?’, then you may very well be out of time. And you have to consider all of that.”

According to statistics released by then-Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle last year, there were 20 police-involved shootings in 2021, 11 of which resulted in deaths.

There were also 11 deaths from police-involved shootings in 2020.

There were numerous such shooting deaths last year, but the exact number is unclear.

Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin said yesterday finding a marshal is a priority.

“We recognize that those matters have to be addressed,” Gaskin said.