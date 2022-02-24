Corrections officer and girlfriend fined for drugs in home

A corrections officer and his girlfriend were yesterday convicted of possession of almost one pound of marijuana.

Police arrested Kevan Seymour and 49-year-old Suzette Smith after they seized 13 ounces of marijuana while executing a search warrant on an apartment off Fire Trail Road on May 15, 2020.

According to the evidence, Seymour rented the apartment for Smith from his friend Pedro Lewis at the reduced rate of $450 per month.

Seymour, 49, ordinarily lives at Fourth Street, The Grove. However, he slept at Smith’s apartment the night before police raided the home shortly after 6 a.m.

The officers met Smith lying in the bed she sometimes shared with Seymour. With the assistance of a drug-detecting dog, police found a bag filled with marijuana under the mattress.

The dog also gave a positive alert to a “dresser” in the living room, where marijuana was found under some towels.

Although initially charged with drug possession with intent to supply, Magistrate Samuel McKinney convicted them of simple drug possession.

Seymour’s lawyer, Ciji Smith-Curry, asked the magistrate to consider granting him a conditional discharge.

She said that Seymour had 29 years of exemplary service as a corrections officer and had received two commendations.

Smith-Curry said Seymour was “inches away from his pension”.

When McKinney asked Smith, who is unrepresented, if she had anything to say before he passed sentence, she replied, “I am innocent. I don’t work at the prison. I have never been there. I don’t carry anything there for anyone. I’m a working woman.”

McKinney fined both convicts $1,500 or three months in prison. They have until March 2 to pay.

Smith-Curry said Seymour intends to appeal.