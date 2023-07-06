DEATH NOTICE

MR. CORY TRISTON LEWIS, age 39 years of # 62 Faith Avenue, Heritage Subdivision, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



He is survived by his Mother: Christine Lewis-Turnquest; Father: Kendall Turnquest;

Brothers: Matthan Turnquest, Kermit Ferguson Jr. and Matthew Lewis; Nephew: Kayden Ferguson and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.