Cost-saving measures across state-owned enterprises by mid-2022

In addition to already-implemented revenue strategies and tax compliance measures, the government revealed its intention to review its tax concessions regime with a view to reducing revenue foregone across sectors and implement cost-saving measures across state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by mid-2022.

These key budget priorities were outlined in the recently published Fiscal Strategy Report (FSR), which lays out the government’s medium-term fiscal framework.

This fiscal year, according to the FSR, government revenue is projected to amount to $2.34 billion, with debt closing the year at $10.7 billion. Both are projected to rise in the following 2022/23 fiscal year to $2.7 billion in revenue and $11.2 billion in debt.

“At the core of the government’s plan to restore the nation’s fiscal health is the inclusion of an aggressive strategy to improve revenue generation and revenue administration, to achieve the target revenue collections of 25 percent of GDP by FY2025/26,” the FSR states.

“That, in turn, will require both an enhancement of the tax base as well as improved efficiency in tax administration. The achievement of this target is critical in ensuring the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts, reducing the increasing debt burden and providing fiscal head room to weather unforeseen macroeconomic shocks in the future.”

The government said it will rely on the recently reimplemented Revenue Enhancement Unit to strengthen its capacity to improve revenue through risk-based audits and the use of big data techniques to detect tax evasion and avoidance.

“For example, the government already collects data on Airbnb rentals, allowing for the identification of properties collecting revenue but not paying taxes. An independent firm is being engaged by the government to track and report to government on activity in the short-term rental market. It will continue monitoring and expanding the Custom Department’s Electronic Single Window, Click2Clear, launched in September 2019, to ensure efficient collection and maximization of custom revenue intake across the medium term,” the FSR states.

“Additionally, it will expedite progress on the ongoing real property tax roll project, particularly for Family Island properties, to increase the yield in line with expectations and ensure all parties pay their fair share of taxes. Using legal and administrative reforms, the government will review the existing laws to determine opportunities for modernization and simplification of tax legislation, having regard to efficiency, fairness and stability of taxes and to achieve conformity with best practices. It will conduct a comprehensive review of the tax concessions regime, with a view to reducing the quantum of revenue foregone across sectors and in line with international standards. Such a review will also include the introduction of a monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure value for money.”

Given the improvement in economic conditions forecast in the FY2021/22 budget, the government intends to resume its original SOE reform agenda, which targeted $100 million in cost savings over the medium-term horizon.

“In 2019, the government engaged the assistance of a firm to conduct a review of several SOEs for the purpose of identifying cost savings through either legislative, regulatory, or institutional initiatives slated to commence by mid-2022,” the FSR states.

“The recently concluded overflight fee agreement to support the delivery and long-term development of air navigation services in The Bahamas, will also provide for the elimination of the annual subventions provided to the Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas, budgeted at $15.3 million for 2020/2021. The government intends to resume its SOE reform agenda in mid-2022.”

The opposition has repeatedly called for the Davis administration to “adhere to the law” by publishing the FSR in accordance with the time frame set out in the act.

The FSR was published along with the government’s Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, which it advised would be delayed during the the presentation of the FY2021/22 Supplementary Budget.

The Ministry of Finance said both reports are expected to be formally tabled in Parliament during the FY2021/22 mid-year budget debate.