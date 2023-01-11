Country has suffered at the hands of ‘gravalicious’ leaders

Anglican Archdeacon Keith Cartwright said yesterday the country has suffered tremendously at the hands of greedy leaders and called on those in leadership positions in the church and state to set better examples.

Cartwright, who gave the sermon at the Majority Rule church service at St. Agnes Anglican Church, also decried arrogant leadership.

“Our national leaders ought to set the example, in the church, and in the state,” he said.

“In every aspect of national life, we need to set the right example in what we say and what we do. We’ve been talking about a new day and it’s all about your future. That’s what we’ve been talking about, but we will have no future if our new day is not about the things of God.

“If our Bahamas is to walk in the ways of God, then our nation’s leaders, in our church, in our state, must be men and women of integrity.

“We must be men and women of honorable character, men and women of honesty. Our Bahamaland has suffered tremendously at the hands of individuals who are too gravalicious. Our nation can ill afford leaders who are not men and women of integrity.”

Cartwright said some in leadership positions allow power to “go to their head” and urged the servant leadership approach.

“… All of us who are in leadership roles in this country, we need to be servants of the people,” he said.

“Far too many of us in the church and in the state, when we get li’l position, we don’t check for the people like we should.

“We forget where we come from. … We don’t need to show off like that. Don’t let power go to your head. Remember power comes from God and our leaders need to be accessible to our people.

“We got to listen, we got to hear their cry and we need to be men and women of service.

“Arrogance has no place in leadership. Service is of God and we all need men and women of service and our nation needs to be a nation of service.”

Yesterday marked the 56th anniversary of Majority Rule when the black majority for the first time won an election to govern the country’s affairs.

But Cartwright declared yesterday, “We have political power today in our hands but I daresay we do not have our economic power as yet.”

He highlighted that while The Bahamas has made progress in some areas since Majority Rule in 1967 and independence in 1973, it faces crucial challenges to nation building, including a high level of violent crime.

“There has been tremendous progress on many fronts in our national life, but the main foundation and the inner fabric of our national life, family life, has become a national joke,” Cartwright said.

“Our Bahamian family is in serious crisis as we mark this historic occasion today.

“We cannot reach our full potential, Bahamas, with our homes and family life being in such a shattered state.

“The sum total of what is going on in our land that is causing our nation such pain and grief has to do with the breakdown of home and family life. We cannot fear God as a nation, Bahamas, when there is no fear of God in the home and the family.

“We cannot expect to raise a nation of law-abiding citizens when there is no example in the home, when there is no moral teaching in the home and when there is no discipline in our homes, when there is no proper setting of examples in the family. There can never be a substitute for that.

“Quality time, quality guidance, quality direction is needed in our home life. No amount of money and spending on national security and the police force can compare with the proper discipline and guidance and example [in our homes].

“Our young men need fathers, not breeders. Our young girls need nurturing mothers, not slack, loose women.

“Our nation continues to be engulfed with the flames of crime and violence from a generation that has no example, no direction and no guidance but these children belong to you and me. We are all their parents and grandparents and we have failed them because of our slack behavior. “

Speaking directly to church leaders, Cartwright said they need to do more social outreach.

“Today in 2023 there are far more churches in The Bahamas than there was in 1967,” he said.

“Everyone wants to open church. Everyone wants to be pastor. This one fighting the next one. Everyone wants to be prophet and prophetess, but what are we – I talking to the church – what are we doing about the weak, the oppressed, the destitute, the outcast of our society?

“If we did what we preached then maybe our nation would be better. If people saw Jesus in us, pastors, priests and deacons and prophets and prophetesses, then maybe we would have the moral authority to truly say, ‘thus said the Lord’.”

Cartwright expressed concern that The Bahamas has strayed too far from God.

He said, “We used to be a god-fearing people, a worshiping people, a praying people, a dedicated people, a Christian people, a respectful and mannerly people, but now we’ve gone whoring after other gods. We have replaced God with things and pleasures. We have gone too far astray, Bahamas, too far astray.”