Couple withdraw complaints against each other

A woman and her boyfriend yesterday withdrew respective complaints against each other that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Angela Bain, 50, was accused of causing harm to her 60-year-old boyfriend, Alexander Gray, by stabbing him in the hand on March 19.

On the same date, Bain made a counter-complaint against Gray accusing him of assaulting her by hitting her about the body.

They both appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain and indicated that they were no longer interested in pursuing their cases.

As a result, the matters were discharged.

Inspector Lincoln Bain prosecuted.