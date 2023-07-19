Court of Appeal upholds bail refusal of accused murderer

The Court of Appeal on Monday upheld the bail refusal to a man accused of murder.

Alcott Fox, 29, was charged with the November 2022 murder of Malik Fernander on the island of Exuma.

Fernander was himself on bail for murder when he was killed.

According to the Court of Appeal judgment, he had relocated to Exuma in an “apparent effort to distance himself from his former way of life and perhaps from those who wished to do him harm”.

During his bail application, the prosecution alleged that Fox would not be safe if granted bail as his alleged victim had also been murdered while on bail.

In his decision to refuse bail, Senior Justice Bernard Turner noted that Fernander had been accused of killing Fox’s brother.

He said, “Retaliatory killings raise the specter of other retaliatory killings, which, from the evidence in this matter can extend to the smallest Family Island community. This raises the issue not only of the safety of the applicant but of the society.”

David Cash appealed the decision on behalf of Fox , arguing that the decision to refuse bail was unreasonable as there was no evidence that Fox would be in danger if he were freed on bail.

The Court of Appeal said, “There was evidence placed before the judge upon which he could reasonably and rationally base his decision to refuse bail to the appellant. There is, therefore, no basis for the court to interfere with the decision of the judge and his decision to deny bail to the applicant is affirmed.”