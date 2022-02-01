Court seizes $72k from tourist who made false declaration

A tourist paid a hefty price yesterday for understating the amount of money he was traveling with by $20,000.

Ranjodjh Pannu, on January 30, told US Customs and Border agents at Lynden Pindling International Airport that he had $52,000 when he really had $71,980.

As a result of his false declaration, Pannu lost all of his money and had to pay a $500 fine.

Pannu, a realtor in Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to making a false declaration at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He told the magistrate that he did not deliberately mislead officials, but claimed that he was drunk when he counted his money at the hotel.

Pannu said he had made an honest mistake and he asked the magistrate to consider “dismissing this case”.

He suggested that the night he’d spent in custody prior to his court appearance was sufficient punishment.

Pannu choked up as he recalled the experience.

His voice broke as he said, “These jails here are really bad. My dignity is gone. I’m really embarrassed.”

The chief magistrate said that she was unable to dismiss the case, as the offense carried a potential penalty of a $2,000 fine and two years’ imprisonment.

However, the magistrate did not impose the maximum penalty. She ordered the money forfeited to the Crown and ordered him to pay a $500 fine.

Pannu asked if the court accepted credit cards since the court had taken all of his cash.

He paid the fine by credit card and was released.